UFC Announces Comprehensive Multiyear Partnership With Meta

As UFC’s first Official Fan Technology Partner, Meta will collaborate with UFC to use Meta’s technology platforms, services, and products, including Meta AI, Meta Glasses, Meta Quest, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads, to immerse fans deeper into UFC content than ever before. In addition, Meta will become the Official AI Glasses Partner of UFC and will work with UFC to creatively use their groundbreaking AI glasses in compelling ways at UFC events.



“I’ve had a lot of great partners over the years that have helped us grow this sport, but Mark and his team at Meta are going to do things that will blow away UFC fans,” said UFC President and CEO Dana White. “Meta has the greatest minds in tech and they are going to take fan engagement to the next level. We’ve already started to work on some innovations with Meta around a new fighter rankings system that I’ll be sharing soon. The next few years will be an absolute game changer for fans of this sport.”

“I love this sport and I’m looking forward to working with the UFC to let fans experience it in new ways,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO at Meta.



As the Official Fan Technology Partner of UFC, Meta will be integrated into UFC assets with extensive activations in all Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, including brand placement in the world-famous Octagon®, numerous broadcast features, and creative in-arena fan experiences.



In addition, Threads, Meta's text-based platform for public conversations, will become an Official Social Media Partner of UFC. Through this partnership, Threads will serve as the primary destination for the UFC community, featuring exclusive original content that drives conversation around the biggest moments of each UFC event, and providing a dedicated space for fans to share perspectives and engage with one another.



Additional elements of the partnership will be announced as the UFC and Meta teams work together to introduce innovations and enhancements to the UFC experience for fans everywhere.