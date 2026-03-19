UFC ANNOUNCES THE ASSOCIATION OF BOXING COMMISSIONS TO SERVE AS REGULATORY ADVISORS ON HISTORIC UFC WHITE HOUSE EVENT

In a statement published today, Association of Boxing Commissions President Timothy Shipman, wrote:

“As the event is being held on federal property, there is no requirement for the UFC to select a state athletic commission to oversee the event.

“The UFC expresses its commitment to ensuring that this event is among the most thoroughly regulated in the history of the sport and has requested that the ABC serve as an independent third party to assist in assembling the most qualified group of judges, referees, and inspectors in the world.

“The UFC has further confirmed that it will abide by all applicable regulatory requirements in support of this event, including all required medical examinations, pre-bout and post-bout physicals, and athlete safety protocols. All bouts on this card are officially licensed and sanctioned contests.”

Hunter Campell, UFC Chief Business Officer, and Marc Ratner, Senior Vice President, UFC Government & Regulatory Affairs, will collaborate with ABC on the details of the regulatory oversight of the event.

“UFC is the gold standard for athlete health and safety in combat sports – bar none, and we will absolutely bring those same industry leading standards to this incredible, unique event at the White House,” said Marc Ratner. “We thank the Association of Boxing Commissions for lending their expertise to ensure the highest standards of competitive integrity and professional governance to a truly unprecedented stage for MMA.”

The groundbreaking event will take place on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., marking the first professional sports event held at the world-famous location.

The event will feature a six-bout card headlined by a championship doubleheader. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound fighter Ilia Topuria will take on interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, while the co-main event pits former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira attempting to win a UFC title in an unprecedented third weight class against Ciryl Gane, a former interim UFC heavyweight champion.

The event will stream live on Paramount+ in the United States at no additional cost to subscribers.

Additional details about the event, including the schedule of official fight week activities, will be announced at a later date.

For information about upcoming UFC events, please visit UFC.com