UFC Announces 2020 Q1 Event Schedule

In addition to championship bouts and main events already announced for cards in Raleigh, Houston, Rio Rancho and Auckland, events in Las Vegas and Brooklyn were made official, featuring some of the sport's biggest stars.

On January 18, the year kicks off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with an event featuring the return of Irish superstar Conor McGregor in a welterweight bout against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.

In March, the Octagon will be back in T-Mobile Arena with a strawweight championship bout pitting China's Zhang Weili against former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Capping off the announcements was the UFC's return to Brooklyn, New York, where the long-awaited and highly-anticipated showdown between unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson finally becomes a reality.

UFC 246 – January 18, 2020 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Main Event

Welterweight Bout

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

UFC Fight Night – January 25, 2020 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

Main Event

Heavyweight Bout

Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior Dos Santos

UFC 247 – February 8, 2020 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX

Main Event

Light Heavyweight Championship

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Co-Main Event

Women’s Flyweight Championship

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

UFC Fight Night – February 15, 2020 – Santa Ana Star Center - Rio Rancho, NM

Main Event

Light Heavyweight Bout

Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz

UFC Fight Night - February 22, 2020 – SPARK Arena – Auckland, New Zealand

Main Event

Lightweight Bout

Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

UFC 248 – March 7, 2020 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Co-Main Event

Women’s Strawweight Championship

Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

UFC 249 – April 18, 2020 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

Main Event

Lightweight Championship

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson