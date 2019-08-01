UFC Announces 2020 Q1 Event Schedule

2019 may be coming to a close, but the UFC is not taking its foot off the gas when it comes to the New Year, as the promotion announced several major bouts coming to an arena near you in the first four months of 2020.
In addition to championship bouts and main events already announced for cards in Raleigh, Houston, Rio Rancho and Auckland, events in Las Vegas and Brooklyn were made official, featuring some of the sport's biggest stars.
On January 18, the year kicks off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with an event featuring the return of Irish superstar Conor McGregor in a welterweight bout against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone.
In March, the Octagon will be back in T-Mobile Arena with a strawweight championship bout pitting China's Zhang Weili against former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
Capping off the announcements was the UFC's return to Brooklyn, New York, where the long-awaited and highly-anticipated showdown between unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson finally becomes a reality.
UFC 246 – January 18, 2020 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
Main Event
Welterweight Bout
Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
UFC Fight Night – January 25, 2020 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC
Main Event
Heavyweight Bout
Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior Dos Santos
UFC 247 – February 8, 2020 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX
Main Event
Light Heavyweight Championship
Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes
Co-Main Event
Women’s Flyweight Championship
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian
UFC Fight Night – February 15, 2020 – Santa Ana Star Center - Rio Rancho, NM
Main Event
Light Heavyweight Bout
Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz
UFC Fight Night - February 22, 2020 – SPARK Arena – Auckland, New Zealand
Main Event
Lightweight Bout
Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker
UFC 248 – March 7, 2020 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
Co-Main Event
Women’s Strawweight Championship
Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
UFC 249 – April 18, 2020 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY
Main Event
Lightweight Championship
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson