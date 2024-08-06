UFC and Youth Charity OnSide Launch Third UK Location of its Youth Mentoring Program as part of UFC 304 Fight Week in Manchester

Interviews
On Thursday, July 25, former UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Pena, welterweight Michael “Venom” Page, lightweight Jared Gordon and featherweight Lerone Murphy visited Manchester’s Wigan Youth Zone to launch the third UK location of UFC and OnSide’s mentoring program as part of UFC 304 fight week.
The expansion of the OnSide program aims to inspire the next generation, as the partnership continues the success achieved with current martial arts-focused mentoring programs in South London (Croydon) and the Midlands (Wolverhampton).
“We are thrilled that Wigan Youth Zone was chosen as the third location of UFC’s youth mentoring program,” said Anthony Ashworth-Steen, CEO – Wigan Youth Zone. “UFC is one of the biggest sporting organizations in the world and to have their support along with Tom Aspinall, a native of Wigan and interim heavyweight champion, demonstrates to our young people, many of whom are experiencing challenges, that they are seen for who they are and can be successful. It’s also awe-inspiring for our members to be trained by world class athletes today! Truly amazing
UFC’s youth mentoring program in Wigan offers an exciting opportunity for youth ages 11 to 19 to participate in three MMA sessions per week that are designed to provide a safe and supportive environment where young people can channel their emotions into a constructive and positive outlet. Through the discipline and structure of MMA training, participants will develop essential life skills, including self-control, resilience, and respect for others.
During the seminar in Wigan, UFC athletes led training sessions for boxing, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu, with youth rotating periodically during the 90-minute event.
“It’s really great for us to come here and help motivate the next generation of youth here in the UK,” said Michael “Venom” Page. “I really enjoy programs like this that provide positive motivation and inspiration, while also opening its doors for a safe space to train. I wish we had this program when I was growing up in London, and now that I’ve experienced it, I’m going to join as a guest coach when I’m not training for an upcoming fight. This is really cool.”
The mission of these programs is to empower young people by helping them build confidence and physical fitness, while also offering an engaging way to manage stress and emotional challenges. Led by experienced coaches, this initiative not only promotes physical well-being but also fosters a sense of community and belonging among participants. By engaging in this program, young people are given the tools to navigate life's challenges and the encouragement to strive for personal excellence, both in and out of the gym.
On Friday, July 26, the members were invited to Co-op Live to experience the UFC 304 ceremonial weigh-ins. Following weigh-ins, they were greeted by UFC President & CEO Dana White, and by interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.
Dana surprised the group with a suite for UFC 304, and tickets for 30 members from the Wigan Youth Zone to attend.
“Meeting Dana and Tom at weigh-ins was awesome for our entire group,” said Ashworth-Steen. “We did not expect to get invited to the event on Saturday, but Dana made this weekend the experience of a lifetime for our young people!”
UFC and the UFC Foundation are dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact by advocating for youth, public service, equality, and those who fight to overcome critical and life-threatening illnesses.
Through its global corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, UFC strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop charitable programs to make a positive impact on the communities which host its events, as well as those its athletes represent.
OnSide’s mission is ensure all young people aged 8-19 years old (or up to 25 with additional needs) can shine. The charity’s Youth Zones provide them with affordable access to high quality sports, arts and recreational facilities as well as guidance and support from trained and dedicated youth workers. OnSide has 15 Youth Zones within its UK-wide network, which support over 55,000 young people each year. To learn more, please visit www.onsideyouthzones.org.
