UFC and Youth Charity OnSide Launch Third UK Location of its Youth Mentoring Program as part of UFC 304 Fight Week in Manchester

“It’s really great for us to come here and help motivate the next generation of youth here in the UK,” said Michael “Venom” Page. “I really enjoy programs like this that provide positive motivation and inspiration, while also opening its doors for a safe space to train. I wish we had this program when I was growing up in London, and now that I’ve experienced it, I’m going to join as a guest coach when I’m not training for an upcoming fight. This is really cool.”

The mission of these programs is to empower young people by helping them build confidence and physical fitness, while also offering an engaging way to manage stress and emotional challenges. Led by experienced coaches, this initiative not only promotes physical well-being but also fosters a sense of community and belonging among participants. By engaging in this program, young people are given the tools to navigate life's challenges and the encouragement to strive for personal excellence, both in and out of the gym.