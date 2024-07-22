UFC And Youth Charity Onside Continue Expansion Of Its Youth Mentoring Program

Commenting on the program, Tom Aspinall said: “I grew up down the road and my journey led to me being a UFC world champion. MMA can open so many different doors for young people and I’m looking forward to helping OnSide with this great initiative. I hope I can inspire the kids to discover their own passions in life."

Muhammad Mokaev said: “I was one of the first members of Wigan Youth Zone. I had an amazing experience practising my wrestling and boxing and using the facilities in the centre. Mixed martial arts gives young people an outlet to channel their energy. This program has the power to make a difference for young people in the area.”

OnSide CEO Jamie Masraff said: “We’re really excited to expand our partnership with UFC to a third Youth Zone. This programme has already made a huge impact in Croydon and Wolverhampton, enabling us to recruit trainers and amplify what we offer to young people.

Tom and Mohammad are truly inspiring role models for young people in Wigan. Mohammad knows all about the impact Youth Zones and positive partnerships have on young lives, it will be fantastic to welcome him back.”

Wigan Youth Zone, Head of Operations Sikander Ali said: "UFC is hugely popular. We are really excited to bring this to the young people of Wigan. This will allow us to help young people navigate their emotions by channelling them into a positive outlet, while developing skills and discipline.