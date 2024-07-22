UFC And Youth Charity Onside Continue Expansion Of Its Youth Mentoring Program

Free Fight
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, today launched its third OnSide Youth Zone partnership in Wigan. The town is home to interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev, who are leading the charge of UK MMA’s golden era.
The expansion of the OnSide program aims to inspire the next generation. The partnership continues the progress made with current martial arts-focused mentoring programs in South London (Croydon) and the Midlands (Wolverhampton).
Reigning interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, is the third UK UFC champion in its 30-year history, will visit the centre and speak to young people about growing up locally to fulfilling his dreams through dedication and hard work. Muhammad Mokaev, a childhood friend of Tom’s and flyweight from the area, utilised Wigan Youth Zone when he was younger, reaping the benefits from the initiative and showcasing the institute’s ability to inspire young people.
Commenting on the program, Tom Aspinall said: “I grew up down the road and my journey led to me being a UFC world champion. MMA can open so many different doors for young people and I’m looking forward to helping OnSide with this great initiative. I hope I can inspire the kids to discover their own passions in life."
Muhammad Mokaev said: “I was one of the first members of Wigan Youth Zone. I had an amazing experience practising my wrestling and boxing and using the facilities in the centre. Mixed martial arts gives young people an outlet to channel their energy. This program has the power to make a difference for young people in the area.”
OnSide CEO Jamie Masraff said: “We’re really excited to expand our partnership with UFC to a third Youth Zone. This programme has already made a huge impact in Croydon and Wolverhampton, enabling us to recruit trainers and amplify what we offer to young people.
Tom and Mohammad are truly inspiring role models for young people in Wigan. Mohammad knows all about the impact Youth Zones and positive partnerships have on young lives, it will be fantastic to welcome him back.”
Wigan Youth Zone, Head of Operations Sikander Ali said: "UFC is hugely popular. We are really excited to bring this to the young people of Wigan. This will allow us to help young people navigate their emotions by channelling them into a positive outlet, while developing skills and discipline.
“It is inspiring to be involved with role models such as Tom Aspinall, a local lad who has achieved great success as a UFC champion, alongside Muhammad Mokaev whose MMA journey began at Wigan Youth Zone when he got his first taste for wrestling with us. Tom and Muhammad inspire young people to see that they too can push through barriers and believe that anything is possible."
UFC and the UFC Foundation are dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact by advocating for youth, public service, equality, and those who fight to overcome critical and life-threatening illnesses.
Through its global corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, UFC strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop charitable programs to make a positive impact on the communities which host its events, as well as those its athletes represent.
OnSide’s mission is ensure all young people aged 8-19 years old (or up to 25 with additional needs) have the opportunities to shine. The charity’s Youth Zones provide them with affordable access to high quality sports, arts and recreational facilities as well as guidance and support from trained and dedicated youth workers. OnSide has 15 Youth Zones within its UK-wide Network, which support over 55,000 young people each year.
The program launches ahead of UFC’s return to the north with the highly anticipated UFC 304: EDWARDS vs MUHAMMAD 2 at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on Saturday, July 27.
UFC sessions at OnSide’s Wigan Youth Zone (Parsons Walk, Wigan, WN1 1RU), which opened in 2013, will run on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evenings. To find out more about visit, www.wiganyouthzone.org, or check out their social media channels @WiganYouthZone. To find out more about OnSide, visit www.onsideyouthzones.org.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, live from Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Tags
Highlights
FAN'S CHOICE | TOP 10 UPSETS
Community