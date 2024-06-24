UFC and WWE Team Up for Goodwill Visit to Norton Children’s Hospital as part of TKO Takeover in Louisville

During the week, WWE hosted Friday Night Smackdown on June 7, and UFC hosted UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs. IMAVOV on June 8. Both events took place at the KFC Yum! Center.Norton Children’s Hospital is Kentucky’s only full-service, free-standing pediatric care facility dedicated exclusively to caring for children and is an advocate for the health and well-being for all children.

“We’re incredibly grateful to UFC and WWE for visiting Norton Children’s Hospital,” said Diane Scardino, Chief Administrative Officer of Norton Children’s Hospital. “Valentina, Austin and Grayson were amazing with our patients. Being in the hospital is never easy, but their positive attitudes created countless smiles and laughter. We appreciate them taking the time to make lasting memories for our kids, families, and staff.”

Norton Children’s provides quality pediatric cancer, heart, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics care and more throughout Louisville, Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

"We had a lot of fun visiting kids here at Norton Children’s Hospital today,” said Shevchenko. “These kids and their families are going through a lot, and it’s important for us to bring joy and put smiles on their faces while we’re here in town.”