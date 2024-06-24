UFC and WWE Team Up for Goodwill Visit to Norton Children’s Hospital as part of TKO Takeover in Louisville

Embedded
On June 6, former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and WWE Superstars / tag team champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller visited Norton Children’s Hospital as part of the TKO Takeover in Louisville, Kentucky. The activation served as the first joint community initiative between both organizations under the TKO umbrella.
During the week, WWE hosted Friday Night Smackdown on June 7, and UFC hosted UFC FIGHT NIGHT: CANNONIER vs. IMAVOV on June 8. Both events took place at the KFC Yum! Center.Norton Children’s Hospital is Kentucky’s only full-service, free-standing pediatric care facility dedicated exclusively to caring for children and is an advocate for the health and well-being for all children.
“We’re incredibly grateful to UFC and WWE for visiting Norton Children’s Hospital,” said Diane Scardino, Chief Administrative Officer of Norton Children’s Hospital. “Valentina, Austin and Grayson were amazing with our patients. Being in the hospital is never easy, but their positive attitudes created countless smiles and laughter. We appreciate them taking the time to make lasting memories for our kids, families, and staff.”
Norton Children’s provides quality pediatric cancer, heart, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics care and more throughout Louisville, Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
"We had a lot of fun visiting kids here at Norton Children’s Hospital today,” said Shevchenko. “These kids and their families are going through a lot, and it’s important for us to bring joy and put smiles on their faces while we’re here in town.”
During the visit, all three athletes met with pediatric patients and their families, providing inspiration and motivation along with UFC and WWE branded toys, belts, and signed merchandise.
“It was an honor to visit Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville,” said WWE Superstar Austin Theory. “It was great to have the opportunity to meet several children and the hard-working staff at Norton. We are so fortunate to be able to provide these moments and put smiles on faces.”
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
Established in 1892 as Children’s Free Hospital, the pediatric acute care children’s hospital is part of Norton Healthcare. For more than 130 years, Norton Healthcare’s faith heritage has guided its mission to provide quality health care to all those it serves. Today, Norton Healthcare is a leader in serving adult and pediatric patients from throughout Greater Louisville, Southern Indiana, the commonwealth of Kentucky and beyond.
