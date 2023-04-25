UFC And Wrestle Like A Girl Host Youth Freestyle Clinic In San Antonio

UFC strawweight Ashley Yoder joined Wrestle Like A Girl Founder and CEO Sally Roberts and Schreiner University head coach Tarkiya Mensah, as they hosted a three-hour seminar teaching fundamental elements to 65 students.

“I’m so proud of these young women for joining us today for this freestyle clinic,” said Yoder. “Clinics like this help young ladies build confidence and help develop the characteristics needed to become warriors. This is an amazing event.”

Having served as a charitable partner of UFC since 2018, Wrestle Like A Girl sits at the intersection of wrestling, gender equality, and social good with a focus on Strategic Programming, Advocacy, Education and Research. Their mission is to empower girls and women, using the sport of wrestling, to become leaders in life.