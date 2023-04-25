UFC And Wrestle Like A Girl Host Youth Freestyle Clinic In San Antonio

Highlights
UFC recently partnered with Wrestle Like A Girl to host a one-day freestyle wrestling clinic at AT&T Center for local female wrestlers ages 5 – 17, as part of UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VERA vs. SANDHAGEN fight week in San Antonio.
UFC strawweight Ashley Yoder joined Wrestle Like A Girl Founder and CEO Sally Roberts and Schreiner University head coach Tarkiya Mensah, as they hosted a three-hour seminar teaching fundamental elements to 65 students.
“I’m so proud of these young women for joining us today for this freestyle clinic,” said Yoder. “Clinics like this help young ladies build confidence and help develop the characteristics needed to become warriors. This is an amazing event.”
Having served as a charitable partner of UFC since 2018, Wrestle Like A Girl sits at the intersection of wrestling, gender equality, and social good with a focus on Strategic Programming, Advocacy, Education and Research. Their mission is to empower girls and women, using the sport of wrestling, to become leaders in life.
“As women’s wrestling continues to grow, we are not only providing young women with a platform to excel athletically, but also to become leaders in their communities and beyond,” said Roberts. “Sports have the power to instill valuable skills and traits in young women that are crucial for success in any field. By partnering with organizations like UFC, we can help create opportunities for more girls and young women to participate in sports and develop the skills and confidence needed to become leaders who drive positive change in the world.”
Mensah, a former two-time National Champion, served as the lead instructor of the clinic along with members of her coaching staff.
“Youth freestyle clinics are an important part of establishing and building a local youth wrestling community, and on behalf of Schreiner University, we are proud of join UFC and Wrestle Like A Girl to help young women continue to break barriers,” said Mensah. “Texas has one of largest female wrestling communities in the country, and we need to host as many clinics like this as we can!”
At the conclusion of the event, the UFC Foundation made a $10,000 donation to Wrestle Like A Girl on behalf of the organization’s Breaking Barriers event.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.