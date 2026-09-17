UFC AND VISIT QATAR ANNOUNCE UFC’S RETURN TO DOHA ON NOVEMBER 21

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 9. Fans can register their interest early for the best chance of securing tickets via UFC.com/Qatar.

Dana White, UFC President and CEO, commented: “When I visited Doha last year, I was blown away by the people, the hospitality, the food, and everything the city has to offer. Our first event there was a huge success – the fans were amazing, the arena was sold out, and the fights delivered. I’m looking forward to putting on another great night for the fans in Qatar.”

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, said: “Hosting UFC FIGHT NIGHT in Doha is an important addition to Qatar’s growing calendar of world-class sporting events, offering residents and visitors more exceptional experiences throughout the year. Building on the success of last year’s event, we look forward to welcoming UFC fans back to Doha and further strengthening Qatar’s position as a leading destination for major international sporting events.”

The partnership with Visit Qatar builds on the success of UFC FIGHT NIGHT: TSARUKYAN vs. HOOKER in Doha in November 2025, which drew athletes from across the globe and marked a key milestone in UFC's expansion across the Middle East. Arman Tsarukyan submitted Dan Hooker in the main event to cement his standing as a top lightweight contender, while Ian Machado Garry defeated Belal Muhammad to continue his climb up the rankings.

Through its agreement with Visit Qatar, UFC continues to expand its global network of government and private partnerships with communities worldwide that are eager to host UFC’s marquee live events. These collaborations enable UFC to reach more fans in more markets and deliver memorable experiences while generating meaningful economic and cultural impact for host communities.

Beyond the event itself, the partnership will support Visit Qatar’s wider efforts to convert major sporting moments into broader destination experiences, encouraging audiences to engage with Qatar’s hospitality, culture, entertainment and leisure offering. UFC events will also provide a platform to reach new audiences across key international and regional markets.

For more information on this historic event and for the latest updates, visit UFC.com. For those looking for details on local attractions and travel tips, visit the official tourism site at visitqatar.com.