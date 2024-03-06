UFC And Venum Announce Long-term Extension Of Exclusive Global Outfitting And Apparel Partnership

“VENUM has been an amazing partner these past few years and we are thrilled to continue our relationship with them through the end of the decade,” said Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President, UFC Global Consumer Products. “The key to the success of this partnership is that VENUM understands the unique needs of the fighters competing in the Octagon, as well as those of everyday martial arts enthusiasts who train to stay fit. Franck Dupuis and his team at VENUM continue to deliver excellent fight gear and training apparel for our athletes and fans."

"The long-term extension of the partnership is a major sign of recognition from UFC,” said Franck Dupuis, VENUM Founder and CEO. “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with the world's number-one combat sports organization. Our teams are proud to be committed to providing athletes and fans with collections whose uniqueness will underline our passion for mixed martial arts.”

The VENUM UFC Fight Kits and apparel line are high quality MMA gear and performance apparel specifically designed and developed for UFC’s world-class athletes competing inside the OctagonÒ and for fans and practitioners of an authentic MMA lifestyle. The Fight Night shorts are incredibly light and comfortable, providing a second-skin-feel thanks to their "featherweight" microfiber material. The waistband utilizes thermo-bonded and extra-flat elastic seams to perfectly adapt to the shape of the athlete’s body, while the side slits provide total freedom of movement, a well-known VENUM trademark.

VENUM-DESIGNED UFC FIGHT WEEK COLLECTIONS

As the partnership enters its fourth year, UFC and VENUM will continue to develop the Fight Week Gear used by athletes during training and for official activities such as weigh ins and open workouts. UFC and VENUM will also continue to produce the exclusive Fight Night Collection, which includes the specially designed Fight Kits worn by the athletes in the Octagon, as well as the apparel worn by the fighters and corners during their walkouts, such as the Walk-Out hoodies, hats, and pants.

Last year, UFC and VENUM introduced special Fight Night Collections featuring the top-of-the-line craftmanship, style, and performance for which VENUM is known. In 2023, the Midnight and Emerald Limited-Editions were among the best selling in the VENUM-designed Fight Night series. Going forward, UFC and VENUM plan to release two new special collections each year.

In addition to providing high-performance apparel for UFC athletes, VENUM also provides the outfitting for UFC Performance Institute staff around the world, including those based in the Las Vegas and Shanghai facilities, as well as those in the newly opened Mexico City location.

The VENUM-designed UFC Fight Week Gear, Fight Night Kits, and Performance Institute Collections are available at retailers worldwide and can also be purchased online at UFCStore.com and Venum.com.

For further information on VENUM’s history and legacy within the MMA community, please visit https://www.VENUM.com/highlights.