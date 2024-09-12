UFC And VeChain Team Up To Grow Sustainability Application Ecosystem – ‘VeBetter’

VeChain's VeBetter ecosystem uses decentralized applications (dApps) to incentivize sustainable actions, rewarding users with B3TR tokens for their activities. By recording, or ‘tokenizing’ sustainable actions on blockchain, VeChain helps create economic value that would have otherwise gone unrealized and lays technological foundations for a more circular economy. The app platform is focused on real world impact and aims to make blockchain more tangible for everyday users.

“UFC is excited to partner with VeChain to raise awareness for our large global audience as to the transformative potential of blockchain technology through the VeBetter ecosystem,” said Nicholas Smith, Vice President, Head of International Business Development, TKO Global Partnerships. “Working together, we can support VeChain's vision of driving meaningful change and creating a positive impact.”

The transparency and efficiency offered by public blockchains make them invaluable tools for the future of sustainability in business. The VeBetter ecosystem, developed in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), positions itself at the forefront of this movement, offering innovative solutions for enterprises to engage with, or create more transparent sustainability investment vehicles, such as with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) funds, the assets of which are currently valued at $8 trillion, projected to reach up to $30 trillion by 2030.

“This campaign represents a significant step forward in our mission to leverage blockchain for the greater good,” said VeChain CEO, Sunny Lu. “With BCG’s support and UFC’s massive global reach, we are opening doors to users, enterprises, and institutions, helping drive adoption of this new app platform, while creating new financial instruments that solve deeply ingrained challenges.”