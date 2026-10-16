UFC and Utah Sports Commission Partner with Local Non-profit Organizations as part of UFC 332 Fight Week

UFC and the Utah Sports Commission partnered with Primary Children’s Hospital and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake to host two community visits as part of UFCÒ 332: SILVA vs. WANG, which took place on Saturday, October 3, at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
On Wednesday, September 30, UFC athletes Youssef Zalal and Brandon Royval spent the afternoon with pediatric patients at Primary Children’s Hospital.
During the visit, Zalal and Royval welcomed patients and their families to the playroom, where they played games, made slime, took photos and distributed toys from brand partners including Big Shot Pillows, McFarlane, and PMI Toys.
“We had a lot of fun hanging out with the kids here at Primary Children’s Hospital,” said Royval. “These kids are fighters, and it’s great to see them in such great spirits based on everything they are going through. They absolutely dominated Youssef and I in all the games, and it’s cool that we could come here and help them have a fun afternoon.”
Both athletes also visited Ryan Seacrest Studios, where they conducted a hospital-wide Q&A with patients who are unable to leave their rooms.
Founded in 1922, Primary Children’s Hospital is a nonprofit, freestanding children’s hospital that provides specialized care for children with complex illnesses and injuries from across the United States.
On Thursday, October 1, UFC athletes Tracy Cortez and Uros Medic visited local youth at the Spence Eccles Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake.
During the activation, both athletes played kickball, soccer and cornhole with students, joined the afternoon arts-and-crafts class and sang karaoke as part of the after-school program.
“I love giving back to the community,” said Cortez. “Spending time with kids and reminding them that they can overcome any obstacle is an important part of their maturation, and I’m glad we were able to help do that today.”
Pinkbox Doughnuts also joined the activation, providing free doughnuts and snacks to students and staff.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community. To learn more, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.