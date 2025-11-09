UFC AND U-NEXT EXTEND MEDIA RIGHTS PARTNERSHIP IN JAPAN

The partnership between UFC and U-NEXT includes all live UFC events, featuring 13 numbered events and 30 UFC FIGHT NIGHTS®. U-NEXT will also showcase original programming such as UFC Countdown, UFC Connected, The Ultimate Fighter, and ROAD TO UFC, the breakout tournament that gives Asia-Pacific's top MMA prospects a direct path to UFC. In addition, joining the lineup in its 2026 season will be Dana White’s Contender Series, the 10-episode live fight series featuring UFC hopefuls looking to impress UFC President Dana White and the UFC matchmakers for the chance to secure a contact with UFC.

Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia said, “We are delighted to continue our partnership with U-NEXT. Over the past three years, U-NEXT has been an outstanding partner, helping grow UFC’s presence in Japan, a pioneering market for mixed martial arts, with incredible talent and passionate fans. From original programming that follows Japanese athletes competing on the global stage, to innovative digital media strategies across social platforms, U-NEXT has been an invaluable partner in elevating the UFC brand. With the addition of Dana White’s Contender Series, we’re thrilled that Japanese audiences will have even greater access to UFC’s world-class content, and we look forward to continued growth together in this market.”

Tenshin Tsutsumi, CEO, U-NEXT Co. Ltd. said, "We are truly delighted to extend our partnership with UFC. Through this long-term agreement running through 2031, we take great pride and responsibility in delivering the true essence of this incredible sport and the challenges undertaken by Japanese athletes competing on the world’s biggest stage. As a platform firmly rooted in Japan, U-NEXT will continue striving to deepen fan engagement and help foster a more mature and enduring culture of watching mixed martial arts in this country. At its core, MMA embodies a primal and universal question: 'Who is the strongest?' There is a primal power in this sport that speaks directly to the instincts of those who watch. UFC, standing at the apex of that pursuit, combines unmatched skill and magnetic appeal. We are honored to continue bringing the power, drama and spirit of the UFC to audiences throughout Japan, and to serve as a bridge connecting Japanese fans and fighters to the pinnacle of this extraordinary sport."

Currently, there are eight Japanese athletes on the UFC roster: No. 5 flyweight Tatsuro Taira; former title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi; former title challenger Kai Asakura; women's strawweight Mizuki; Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner Yusaku Kinoshita; and, ROAD TO UFC contract winners Rinya Nakamura, Toshiomi Kazama, and Rei Tsuruya. The next UFC hopeful from Japan is Keiichiro Nakamura, who has advanced to the finals of ROAD TO UFC Season 4 where a UFC contract will be on the line for the winner.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 318 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About U-NEXT:

U-NEXT is Japan's leading video streaming platform, currently providing the largest volume of SVOD content in Japan (Source: October 2025, GEM Partners). With more than 420,000 movies, dramas, and anime titles, as well as live sports, concerts, and stage performances, U-NEXT delivers an unmatched entertainment experience. The platform also provides over 1.24 million manga, e-books, and magazines, allowing users to seamlessly enjoy “video,” “books,” “sports,” and “live” content within a single app. Following its integration with Paravi in July 2023, U-NEXT now offers an even broader selection of popular programs from TBS and TV Tokyo. U-NEXT Corporation is a group company of USEN-NEXT HOLDINGS Corporation (Head office: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Yasuhide Uno).

