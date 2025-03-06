UFC AND TRUE CLASSIC ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP

"I’ve been an MMA fan since UFC 1 back in the early 90s,” said Ryan Barlett, True Classic Co-Founder and Chairman. “I’ll never forget being amazed watching Royce Gracie, who looked very unassuming on the surface, take down a much larger Ken Shamrock in less than a minute. I was hooked and had a new appreciation for the art of MMA from that point on. Now coming full circle, it’s a bit surreal to be joining forces with UFC, and I couldn’t be more excited for what's to come."

Branded Entitlements and Activations

As the Official Basics Wear Partner of UFC, True Classic will be integrated into broadcast features throughout the Main Card of select UFC Pay Per Views, universally recognized as the biggest events in combat sports. In addition, True Classic will receive prominent brand placement inside the world-famous Octagon® at all Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, providing True Classic with meaningful visibility before more than 700 million fans in 170 countries, as well as an estimated 950 million households that receive UFC’s broadcasts.

Beyond the Octagon, UFC and True Classic will collaborate to creatively engage with fans through original content that will be distributed via UFC’s popular digital and social channels that reach more than 300 million users worldwide. Highlights will include ticket giveaways for every UFC Pay-Per-View event hosted in the U.S. and ‘True Classic Moments,’ in which UFC will post a fan-favorite flashback to one of the many legendary match ups in UFC’s storied history.

True Classic and UFC will also look to collaborate on a variety of community initiatives throughout the year, combining their shared commitment to supporting and uplifting local communities.

True Classic will next activate the partnership at UFC 313: PEREIRA vs. ANKALAEV on Sat., March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event features a blockbuster light heavyweight championship tilt that sees Alex Pereira defend against No. 1 ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev. Also, No. 3 ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje battles No. 11 Rafael Fiziev in a five round co-main event guaranteed to deliver fireworks. True Classic will also be launching their Las Vegas based store at the Fashion Show Mall this weekend on Sun., March 9.