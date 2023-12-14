UFC And Toyo Tires Renew Long-Standing Partnership

"Achieving the distinction of being the UFC's longest-standing current partner is a source of immense pride for Toyo Tires,” said Stan Chen, Sr. Manager, Events, Sponsorships and Motorsports, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “Our partnership with the UFC has been mutually beneficial, experiencing growth in popularity and success and we look forward to the exciting years ahead.”

Toyo Tires will once again activate its partnership with UFC during the highly anticipated UFC 296: EDWARDS vs. COVINGTON, which takes place Saturday, Dec. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event, the last for UFC in 2023, will be headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight championship bout that will see Leon Edwards defend against No. 2-ranked contender Colby Covington. Also, newly crowned flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja makes his first title defense when he rematches No. 4-ranked contender Brandon Royval.

