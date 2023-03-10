UFC And TikTok Expand Global Sports Content Partnership
UFC Soars Past 23 Million TikTok Followers Globally Across All Accounts. UFC Is The Third-Most Followed U.S. Sports League On TikTok
Mar. 13, 2023
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, today announced a multi-year expansion of their groundbreaking partnership that delivers livestream content for UFC fans around the world.
Since teaming up in 2021, UFC and TikTok have collaborated to create compelling livestream content, including weekly shows featuring pre-and post-fight access, behind-the-scenes footage, athlete interviews, and more, all to drive awareness for UFC’s biggest events and provide a strong community for like-minded fans.
Under the expanded partnership, UFC and TikTok will continue to collaborate to produce and distribute content via UFC’s global TikTok channels, including@UFC,@UFCEspanol,@UFCBrasil,@UFC Europe, and the recently launched@UFCANZserving Australia and New Zealand. Collectively, UFC’s TikTok channels have more than 23 million followers.
With an eye toward maximizing international growth, UFC will continue to work directly with the TikTok team to produce original live and VOD content specifically for UFC’s international channels.
"The UFC has built an incredible following and community on TikTok by providing fans with uniquebehind-the-scenes access to their athletes and events," said Harish Sarma, Global Head of Sports & Gaming at TikTok. "By expanding our partnership, we're excited to continue bringing our global community, especially the mixed martial arts community, closer to the action and excitement of the UFC."
“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with TikTok,” said David Shaw, UFC Senior Vice President of International and Content. “TikTok has become one of the strongest, most reliable ways to drive awareness to all our live UFC events, while enhancing the UFC live experience with unique, compelling content for UFC fans around the world.”
With more than 13.3 million followers,@UFC has become the third-most followed sports league since joining the platform in October 2019. UFC's accounts on TikTok have a combined 23 million followers, and#UFCon TikTok has over 72 billion views. Videos published by the flagship@UFCaccount have accumulated more than 2.6 billion views to-date, while videos across all UFC accounts have accumulated over 4.7 billion views to-date.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!
Share page on your social feeds:
:
Countdown
UFC 286 Countdown | Full Episode
The Welterweight Title Is On The Line When Champion Leon Edwards And Kamaru Usman Meet At UFC 286, Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev Will Square Off In The Co-Main Event On March 18