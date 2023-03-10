UFC And TikTok Expand Global Sports Content Partnership

Under the expanded partnership, UFC and TikTok will continue to collaborate to produce and distribute content via UFC’s global TikTok channels, including @UFC, @UFCEspanol, @UFCBrasil,@UFC Europe, and the recently launched @UFCANZ serving Australia and New Zealand. Collectively, UFC’s TikTok channels have more than 23 million followers.

With an eye toward maximizing international growth, UFC will continue to work directly with the TikTok team to produce original live and VOD content specifically for UFC’s international channels.

"The UFC has built an incredible following and community on TikTok by providing fans with uniquebehind-the-scenes access to their athletes and events," said Harish Sarma, Global Head of Sports & Gaming at TikTok. "By expanding our partnership, we're excited to continue bringing our global community, especially the mixed martial arts community, closer to the action and excitement of the UFC."

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with TikTok,” said David Shaw, UFC Senior Vice President of International and Content. “TikTok has become one of the strongest, most reliable ways to drive awareness to all our live UFC events, while enhancing the UFC live experience with unique, compelling content for UFC fans around the world.”

With more than 13.3 million followers, @UFC has become the third-most followed sports league since joining the platform in October 2019. UFC's accounts on TikTok have a combined 23 million followers, and #UFC on TikTok has over 72 billion views. Videos published by the flagship @UFCaccount have accumulated more than 2.6 billion views to-date, while videos across all UFC accounts have accumulated over 4.7 billion views to-date.