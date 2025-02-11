UFC and Thorne Announce Enhanced Global Partnership Renewal

A UFC partner since 2019, Thorne remains the Official Sports Performance Nutrition Partner of UFC and an Official Partner of the UFC Performance Institute, the world’s leading combat sports performance training, research, rehabilitation, and nutrition center, with locations in Las Vegas, Mexico City, and Shanghai. UFC will continue to integrate Thorne’s line of NSF-Certified for Sport products into supplement plans created by UFC’s registered dietitians and coaches for the multiple world-class athletes training under the guidance of the UFC Performance Institute.

As part of the renewal, Thorne will also become a premier partner of UFC’s Anti-Doping program, which is widely recognized as the gold-standard anti-doping program in professional sports. Thorne has played a pivotal role in the success of the program by providing UFC athletes with high quality, contaminant-free supplements. Since UFC began offering Thorne’s NSF Certified for Sport products to athletes in 2019, there have been no incidents of failed drug tests from contaminants with athletes using Thorne’s line of NSF Certified for Sport supplements. To underscore the importance of competing clean, Thorne will help UFC athletes celebrate “Clean Test Milestones” throughout the year with branded content distributed across UFC’s social media platforms

“Our team at the UFC Performance Institute is ecstatic about the renewal and extension of our partnership with Thorne,” said Dr. Duncan French, Senior Vice President, UFC Performance Institute. “The deployment and distribution of Thorne products touches every part of our global operation -- from supporting athletes at UFC events and promoting better health and wellbeing after competition, to providing critical supplements, vitamins, and nutrients that optimize training responses. Thorne is perfectly aligned with our philosophies and represents ‘best in class’ when it comes to offering performance solutions that impact athlete success.”

“We are taking our UFC partnership to the next level this year in a magnitude of ways,” said Colin Watts, Thorne CEO. “As Thorne continues to scale, the opportunity we have to help shape not just UFC athlete performance nutrition protocols but also provide the best sports performance supplements and resources to UFC fans is a really important part of why we partner with UFC. Fans can expect to see more, hear more, and learn more about Thorne over the next year through different UFC channels and at UFC X, the organization’s fully immersive two-day fan experience.”

“UFC’s relationship with Thorne is in direct correlation with the significant reduction in contaminated supplement cases we have seen in our anti-doping program over the years,” said Jeff Novitzky, Senior Vice President, UFC Anti-Doping Compliance. “In addition, Thorne has played a major role in helping UFC athletes achieve “Clean Test Milestones” that we regularly celebrate and which have become a popular element of our anti-doping program. UFC athletes want the world to know about the considerable efforts they put forth to prove that they are clean athletes, and the safety and efficacy of Thorne supplements have been integral to that process.”

Brand Promotions and Entitlements

As an official marketing partner of UFC and the UFC Performance Institute, Thorne branding will be integrated into a variety of key UFC assets. Most notably, Thorne will be highlighted in the “Locker Room Cam” broadcast feature during the Main Card of all UFC Pay Per Views, providing Thorne with meaningful visibility before more than 700 million fansin 170 countries, as well as in an estimated 975 million households that receive UFC’s broadcasts.

UFC and Thorne will also collaborate on original content to be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels that reach more than 290 million users worldwide. Thorne will continue to be featured as a Presenting Partner of select segments of “Embedded,” UFC’s all-access video content series featuring top UFC athletes. The agreement also provides for an annual Brand Ambassador program that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with notable UFC athletes.