UFC and Stancé Launch Limited Edition Conor McGregor Figure

Stancé, the cutting-edge designer toy company launched in 2024, has brought excitement into the collectible world with its partnership with UFC. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Stancé, merging the fields of high-end art toys and mixed martial arts. The partnership is set to elevate both brands, starting with the debut product—a limited-edition “The Notorious” Conor McGregor figure created by renowned Toy Art designer, Tracy Tubera, who has long been in this field of work, creating products for both Marvel and DC. This exclusive figure was unveiled at UFC X on Saturday June 29th, which was a special fan event leading up to UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 – making it a standout piece in both the toy and UFC communities.
The limited-edition release is a testament to the innovative blend of sports and art, with each collectible carefully crafted featuring unique elements. Specifically, all collectibles will contain official UFC coding and certification, a signed illustration with a letter of authenticity, alongside premium packaging in an exclusive sleeve. All products are numbered to their variant edition size as well. This partnership emphasizes Stancé’s commitment to create “something truly special, new, and limited for the serious UFC fan”, says Shaun Sakdinan, founder of Stancé.
UFC and Stancé are Collectors and fans can keep up with future UFC-themed releases and learn more about these unique offerings by visiting Stancé’s website at www.stancecollect.com.
