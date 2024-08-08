 Skip to main content
a limited-edition “The Notorious” Conor McGregor figure created by renowned Toy Art designer, Tracy Tubera
Licensed

UFC and Stancé Launch Limited Edition Conor McGregor Figure

Aug. 8, 2024

Stancé, the cutting-edge designer toy company launched in 2024, has brought excitement into the collectible world with its partnership with UFC. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Stancé, merging the fields of high-end art toys and mixed martial arts. The partnership is set to elevate both brands, starting with the debut product—a limited-edition “The Notorious” Conor McGregor figure created by renowned Toy Art designer, Tracy Tubera, who has long been in this field of work, creating products for both Marvel and DC. This exclusive figure was unveiled at UFC X on Saturday June 29th, which was a special fan event leading up to UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 – making it a standout piece in both the toy and UFC communities.

a limited-edition “The Notorious” Conor McGregor figure created by renowned Toy Art designer, Tracy Tubera

The limited-edition release is a testament to the innovative blend of sports and art, with each collectible carefully crafted featuring unique elements. Specifically, all collectibles will contain official UFC coding and certification, a signed illustration with a letter of authenticity, alongside premium packaging in an exclusive sleeve. All products are numbered to their variant edition size as well. This partnership emphasizes Stancé’s commitment to create “something truly special, new, and limited for the serious UFC fan”, says Shaun Sakdinan, founder of Stancé.

a limited-edition “The Notorious” Conor McGregor figure created by renowned Toy Art designer, Tracy Tubera

UFC and Stancé are Collectors and fans can keep up with future UFC-themed releases and learn more about these unique offerings by visiting Stancé’s website at www.stancecollect.com

Belal Muhammad Backstage Interview | UFC Abu Dhabi
Interviews

Belal Muhammad Backstage Interview | UFC Abu Dhabi

Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad Talks With UFC.com In Abu Dhabi Ahead Of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov 

Watch the Video
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates On October 26, 2024
Announcements

Featherweight Title Fight Headlines UFC 308 In Abu…

UFC CEO Dana White Announces Exciting Slate Of Fights For October 26 Pay-Per-View

More
Israel Adesanya of Nigeria celebrates after his knockout victory over Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 243 event at Marvel Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Watch UFC

I'm Still Here | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

UFC heads to Perth where Dricus Du Plessis is set to defend his middleweight title against former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya August 17

Watch the Video