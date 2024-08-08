UFC and Stancé Launch Limited Edition Conor McGregor Figure

Stancé, the cutting-edge designer toy company launched in 2024, has brought excitement into the collectible world with its partnership with UFC. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Stancé, merging the fields of high-end art toys and mixed martial arts. The partnership is set to elevate both brands, starting with the debut product—a limited-edition “The Notorious” Conor McGregor figure created by renowned Toy Art designer, Tracy Tubera, who has long been in this field of work, creating products for both Marvel and DC. This exclusive figure was unveiled at UFC X on Saturday June 29th, which was a special fan event leading up to UFC 303: Pereira vs Prochazka 2 – making it a standout piece in both the toy and UFC communities.