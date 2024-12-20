UFC & Stancé Announce Limited Edition Drop Of Alex Pereira Collectible

Standing over 11” tall and 9” wide, this vibrantly painted Designer Collectible captures the energy and fighting spirit of Alex Pereira. The ultra-limited Alex Pereira UFC Collectible includes an Octagon® display stand with magnets that allow an easy “snap into display” position and specially created packaging that includes a UFC Octagon interior print which gives fans an additional prestige display environment for their new collectible. Each piece also includes a collector’s box, an illustration by Tracy Tubera, a UFC sticker of authenticity, and an official UFC letter of authenticity.