UFC & Stancé Announce Limited Edition Drop Of Alex Pereira Collectible
UFC & Stancé Have Unveiled The Latest Designer Collectible Featuring Alex Pereira!
Dec. 20, 2024
The anticipated drop of Alex Pereira is now live! This limited-edition collectible, created by renowned artist Tracy Tubera, celebrates Pereira’s iconic “bow and arrow” entrance pose from UFC 303.
The piece features incredible details, including Pereira’s tribal headdress worn during the UFC weigh-ins and his face painted with authentic Brazilian Pataxó tribal colors. It also includes a Pataxó jaguar tooth necklace and the custom Venum Unrivaled shorts designed exclusively for Pereira.
Standing over 11” tall and 9” wide, this vibrantly painted Designer Collectible captures the energy and fighting spirit of Alex Pereira. The ultra-limited Alex Pereira UFC Collectible includes an Octagon® display stand with magnets that allow an easy “snap into display” position and specially created packaging that includes a UFC Octagon interior print which gives fans an additional prestige display environment for their new collectible. Each piece also includes a collector’s box, an illustration by Tracy Tubera, a UFC sticker of authenticity, and an official UFC letter of authenticity.
As the 2024 Fighter of the Year, Alex Pereira’s legacy is immortalized in this stunning collectible! Pre-order now at Stance Official Website.