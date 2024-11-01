UFC And Stancé Announce Distribution Partnership With Sideshow Collectibles
Nov. 1, 2024
UFC and Stancé have teamed up with Sideshow Collectibles to bring an exclusive piece to MMA fans and pop culture collectors alike – a limited-edition Conor McGregor collectible.
This designer action figure is a bold and colorful homage to McGregor’s larger-than-life persona, bringing a unique fusion of comic book, anime, and graffiti-like energy paired with UFC pride.
Standing 6.5 inches tall, this collectible is a true work of art, encapsulating McGregor in his karate stance, proudly holding the Irish flag behind him. From his intense stare, down to his Venum fight shorts, this figure captures the grit and personality that fans know and love from “The Notorious” one.
Each hand-numbered collectible comes with specially created packaging that includes a one-of-a-kind collector’s box, artwork illustration by Tracy Tubera, and a UFC sticker of authenticity – verifying its exclusivity for those who are quick enough to grab one. The “Victory Flag” variant, an ultra-limited edition of only 300 pieces, features a magnetic Octagon display stand and swappable flags, making it the perfect centerpiece for any collection.
This drop marks the beginning of an exciting and bold series, so keep an eye out for more collectible figures that celebrate UFC’s most iconic athletes. The pre-order for the Victory Flag variant is available now on Sideshow.com while supplies last – make sure to be first in line!
