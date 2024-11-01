UFC And Stancé Announce Distribution Partnership With Sideshow Collectibles

This designer action figure is a bold and colorful homage to McGregor’s larger-than-life persona, bringing a unique fusion of comic book, anime, and graffiti-like energy paired with UFC pride.

Standing 6.5 inches tall, this collectible is a true work of art, encapsulating McGregor in his karate stance, proudly holding the Irish flag behind him. From his intense stare, down to his Venum fight shorts, this figure captures the grit and personality that fans know and love from “The Notorious” one.