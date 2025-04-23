UFC And Sportsnet Holidays Soar To New Heights With Partnership Extension

Sportsnet Holidays became the first official travel package provider for UFC’s domestic Australian and New Zealand based events in 2018. Last year, UFC events attracted more enquiries than any other sporting category on the Sportsnet Holidays website.

“UFC is producing the most thrilling sporting moments at iconic venues across the world - and nothing compares to the live event experience,” said Peter Kloczko, Senior Vice President UFC Australia and New Zealand. “We are delighted to be expanding our valued partnership with Sportsnet Holidays to help UFC fans in Australia and New Zealand plan ahead to travel and experience UFC events in world-class destinations.”

Sportsnet Holidays’ CEO Daniel Cecconi said: “We couldn’t be more excited to extend our thriving partnership with the UFC by offering ticket, accommodation and unique experience packages to some of the most popular UFC events and destinations around the world. The local UFC fans have shown that they are passionate about attending their favourite events, and we plan to make that easier than ever.”

Sportsnet Holidays have been a key sales partner and contributor to a string of sold-out, record-breaking UFC events in Australia, including UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs. VOLKANOVSKI and UFC 305: DU PLESSIS vs. ADESANYA in Perth as well as UFC 293: ADESANYA vs. STRICKLAND and UFC 312: DU PLESSIS vs. STRICKLAND in Sydney.

Due to overwhelming demand of UFC events, Sportsnet’s priority access plan will allow fans to guarantee their ticket to the event and accommodation in that destination ahead of general public on-sale opportunities.

While there is still some of the 2025 UFC calendar to be publicly unveiled, Sportsnet Holidays will kick off their new offering with this year’s UFC International Fight Week and UFC 317 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the home of UFC.

The 13th Annual UFC International Fight Week™ will take place from Wednesday, June 25, through Sunday, June 29, headlined by UFC 317, with events taking place throughout the city. UFC International Fight Week, the organization’s week-long celebration of combat sports, will be highlighted by the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and the two-day UFC X fan experience. The week will be anchored by UFC 317, which takes place on Saturday, June 28, at T-Mobile Arena.

Fans looking to secure their spot at upcoming blockbuster events can head to Sportsnet Holidays and place a deposit to guarantee ticket and accommodation access. Details on the select international event offerings will be announced in due course.