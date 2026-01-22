UFC AND SKILLED TRADES COLLEGE (STC) RENEW PARTNERSHIP TO SUPPORT TRADES EDUCATION

The continued collaboration comes as STC begins planning to make its pre-apprenticeship training programs available to students in the United States.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Skilled Trades College as they carry on their great work in Canada and now expand into the United States,” said Sana Shuaib, Senior Vice President, Partnership Marketing & Digital, TKO Global Partnerships. “Skilled Trades College plays a critical role in preparing tomorrow’s workforce, and we are proud to support education that leads directly to meaningful, sustainable careers in the trades.”

“Renewing our partnership with UFC is a powerful continuation of a relationship built on shared values like discipline, ambition, and excellence,” said Ralph Cerasuolo, Chief Executive Officer, Skilled Trades College. “As Skilled Trades College prepares to expand into the United States, this collaboration allows us to bring our mission to a broader audience while continuing to equip young people with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in the trades. We are proud to grow alongside a global organization that champions performance, resilience, and opportunity.”

“We’re proud to keep building momentum with a partner that understands what it takes to prepare people for high-performance careers,” said Mike Di Donato, Chief Operating Officer, Skilled Trades College. “Continuing our partnership with UFC allows us to work alongside athletes and leaders who are committed to driving real impact with real people. As we expand beyond Canada, this collaboration becomes a powerful way to open doors, break down barriers, and create meaningful opportunities for students across North America.”

As an Official Partner of UFC, STC will strategically activate its brand across a wide array of UFC premium assets, including live events, broadcasts, and social media content.

Among the highlights, STC will receive prominent branding inside the world-famous Octagon® at selected UFC events, as well as all episodes of DANA WHITE'S CONTENDER SERIES and THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER reality series.

STC will also have an evergreen presence within UFC’s massive digital ecosystem, including UFC Facebook, X, and Instagram, providing opportunities to continually engage with fans.

In addition, STC will serve as the Presenting Partner for selected future UFC Numbered Events hosted in Canada, in which STC branding will be prominently featured at all official UFC fight week activities.

Following the initial launch of the partnership in 2024, UFC and STC created the Building Champions Scholarship and unlocked new opportunities for STC students. The initiative provided grants to 12 students for full scholarships to use towards any STC pre-apprenticeship program.

The Building Champions Scholarship will continue this year featuring UFC legend Georges St-Pierre as a brand ambassador, offering bursaries for students to attend STC’s programs across their six Canada locations. St-Pierre joins UFC athletes Mike Malott, Jasmine Jasudavicius and Cody Chovancek as STC UFC ambassadors.