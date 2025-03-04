UFC AND SKILLED TRADES COLLEGE (STC) RENEW COLLABORATION AS UFC RETURNS TO MONTREAL

STC will serve as the presenting partner of UFC® 315: MUHAMMAD vs. DELLA MADDALENA on Saturday, May 10 at Bell Centre. The event will feature an exciting world championship doubleheader, as UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad battles dangerous finisher and No. 4 ranked contender Jack Della Maddalena in the main event. In the co-main, two-time UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends against surging No. 2 ranked contender Manon Fiorot. This will mark the first UFC event hosted in Montreal since UFC 186, and it will be the eighth UFC event in the city since 2008.

“We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with Skilled Trades College as we return to Montreal for UFC 315,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Sponsorships, TKO. “Canada is one of UFC’s strongest markets, with a passionate fan base and a long history of great UFC events. STC has been an excellent partner, and we are proud to continue supporting their vocational training programs that help guide young people to a brighter future.”

“Renewing our partnership with UFC is a natural next step given the tremendous success we've experienced together thus far,” said Ralph Cerasuolo, Chief Executive Officer, Skilled Trades College. “UFC has a commitment to excellence, and it aligns perfectly with Skilled Trades College's mission to equip young people with the skills necessary to thrive in the trades industry. At STC, we are more committed than ever to setting clear goals, empowering our students, and providing them with the tools they need to excel in this dynamic field. We are proud to partner with the leader in the mixed martial arts, and we’re excited for what’s to come as we continue to build the next generation of champions in the trades."

Following the initial launch of the partnership, UFC and STC created the Building Champions Scholarship and unlocked new opportunities for STC students. The initiative provided grants to 12 students for full scholarships to use towards any STC pre-apprenticeship program.

"Skilled Trades College is thrilled to renew our partnership with UFC, a collaboration that has already proven to be an incredible success,” said Mike Di Donato, Chief Operating Officer, Skilled Trades College. “The first Building Champions Scholarship has been a game-changer, providing aspiring students with the opportunity to pursue their passion for skilled trades while honoring the spirit of perseverance and excellence that UFC embodies. This scholarship not only helps alleviate financial barriers but also empowers the next generation of trades professionals to build the foundation for their careers. We look forward to continuing this impactful partnership and celebrating the achievements of our scholarship recipients in the years to come."

As the presenting partner of UFC® 315: MUHAMMAD vs. DELLA MADDALENA, STC branding will be prominently featured at all official UFC fight week activities before, during, and after the event. On fight night, STC integrations will include high visibility placement inside the world-famous Octagon® and broadcast features during the main card of the Pay Per View. In addition, STC will have ownership of the athlete prep points leading to Octagon and the round cards that display the number of the upcoming round.

STC will also be featured on all UFC® 315: MUHAMMAD vs. DELLA MADDALENA marketing materials, including event posters; promotional backdrops at pre-and post-fight press conferences and at the popular ceremonial weigh-ins; and within select content published on UFC’s massive social media platforms, reaching approximately 300 million fans around the world.