UFC AND RUGIET ANNOUNCE OFFICIAL MULTIYEAR MARKETING PARTNERSHIP

Under the new agreement, Rugiet will become an Official Partner of UFC with exclusivity in the U.S. in the Hair Growth and Erectile Dysfunction Treatment categories. Since 2018, Rugiet has been a leader in men’s health after launching its first-of-its-kind 3-in-1 erectile dysfunction treatment. The brand has since expanded its offerings to a multitude of health areas from sexual health to hair loss and weight management, providing a more comprehensive and holistic approach to care.

"We’re always energized to partner with brands that lead, not follow, and Rugiet is doing exactly that,” said Mike DiNuzzo, Vice President, Head of U.S. Business Development. They are redefining men’s health with a modern, innovative approach, and we’re excited to work together to elevate the conversation around performance and confidence.”

“Rugiet’s partnership with UFC allows us to lead the conversation around men’s health on a global stage,” said Mike Apostal, CEO of Rugiet. “Our goal is to destigmatize the conditions that are impacting men’s health every day, from erectile dysfunction to weight management and even testosterone replacement therapy, we are an end-to-end solution for men looking to take control of their health.”

As an Official Partner of UFC, Rugiet branding will be integrated within a wide variety of UFC’s premium assets. Among the highlights, Rugiet will receive prominent branding inside the world-famous Octagon at every UFC Fight Night in the U.S., as well as within all episodes of DANA WHITE'S CONTENDER SERIESand THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER reality series. Rugiet will also receive dedicated commercial time during UFC broadcasts on Paramount+ and CBS, as UFC begins a new era with its historic broadcast partnership with Paramount in the United States.

Beyond live events, Rugiet will also own the branding on a unique activation during pre-fight official weigh-ins for U.S. events, namely the Rugiet Privacy Cover. The Rugiet Privacy Cover is an important accessory used by some UFC athletes during the crucial moment when they undress to step on the scale to record their official weight for their fight.

The new agreement also provides for an annual Brand Ambassador program that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with notable UFC athletes.