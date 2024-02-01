UFC And Rizz Pharma Announce Multi-Year Live Event Marketing Partnership

Under the new agreement, Rizz Pharma will become an Official Partner of UFC with exclusivity in the U.S. in the Hair Loss and Erectile Dysfunction Medicine categories. This marks the first time UFC has opened up these categories to a marketing partner.

“Rizz Pharma is a disrupter brand led by a really savvy executive team that understands UFC and our fan base,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Sponsorships, UFC & WWE. “They are a great fit because their affordable personal care products can provide value to our core male demo. In return, we’re excited to collaborate with them to help them reach more customers and grow their business.”

“In 2024, Rizz Pharma embarks on a new journey as an official partner of UFC, becoming the designated provider for hair loss and erectile dysfunction treatments,” said John Rogoveanu, co-founder of Rizz Pharma. “This exclusive partnership symbolizes a significant milestone in our company's history, reflecting our dedication to advancing healthcare solutions. Aligning with one of the most prominent sporting entities globally, Rizz Pharma reinforces its commitment to healthcare excellence and accessibility. This strategic collaboration not only elevates our brand presence but also aligns perfectly with our vision of a healthier, more accessible future for every American.”

Branded Entitlements and Activations

Rizz Pharma will receive prominent brand placement inside the world-famous Octagon at some of UFC’s biggest events, including select Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights in the U.S., as well as within the Octagon during every episode of Dana’s White’s Contender Series, the groundbreaking live fight series that showcases up-and-coming MMA talent. During select Pay Per Views broadcasts, Rizz Pharma will also be integrated into the “What’s Coming Up” feature that previews thrilling upcoming Main Card match ups.

Most notably, UFC and Rizz Pharma will also collaborate to create the Rizz Pharma Privacy Cover. This important accessory is used by athletes when needed during pre-fight official weigh ins as they undress to step on the official scale to record their weight. This marks the first time UFC has offered partner branding on the often-photographed and unique-to-MMA privacy cover.

The new partnership with Rizz Pharma also provides an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.

UFC and Rizz Pharma will next activate the partnership on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DOLIDZE vs. IMAVOV, which takes place Saturday, February 3, at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The highly anticipated event will feature a middleweight clash that will see No. 7-ranked Roman Dolidze battle No. 12 Nassourdine Imavov. Also on the card, No. 13-ranked lightweight contender Renato Moicano meets No. 15 Drew Dober.