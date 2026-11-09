UFC AND RAM PRESENT $750,000 CONTRIBUTION TO FOLDS OF HONOR FOLLOWING BARRETT-JACKSON’S 2026 LAS VEGAS AUCTION

The contribution follows a landmark charity auction at the Barrett-Jackson 2026 Las Vegas Auction, where a one-of-one 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT and a custom 2005 Ram 1500 SRT-10, presented through a collaboration between Ram, UFC, RealTruck, and Barrett-Jackson, each sold for $750,000.



UFC President and CEO Dana White purchased both vehicles for a combined $1.5 million, with proceeds benefiting Folds of Honor and the UFC Foundation.



“Supporting our nation’s veterans, active-duty military, first responders and law enforcement has always been important to me,” said Dana White. "We're proud to partner with organizations that share our commitment to service, and it's a privilege to help further Folds of Honor's mission of providing scholarships to the spouses and children of our fallen heroes."



The auction brought together four leading brands around a shared commitment to giving back to the men and women who serve our nation and the families who stand beside them. Barrett-Jackson waived all fees and commissions associated with the charity sale, maximizing the funds raised for the participating charitable organizations.



“Our military service members and first responders make incredible sacrifices, but so do the families that support them,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of American Brands, SRT Performance and Direct Connection Division, Stellantis North America. “Ram, SRT and Direct Connection are proud to support Folds of Honor through this historic charity auction, which brought together two of the most significant performance trucks in Ram history. I hope Dana drives ’em like he stole ’em and gets every penny’s worth of enjoyment out of these trucks, knowing his generous purchase will have a meaningful impact on the families of America’s heroes.”



The auction’s centerpiece vehicles represented two generations of Ram performance. The one-of-one 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT, the first retail-production model of its kind, features a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V8 engine and bespoke customization. Alongside it, the customized 2005 Ram 1500 SRT-10 pays tribute to Ram’s performance heritage with its Viper-derived 8.3-liter V10 engine and distinctive custom design.



“Barrett-Jackson has always been deeply committed to supporting our nation’s heroes, and we were proud to provide the platform for this historic moment,” said Craig Jackson, Chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We are profoundly grateful to Dana White, UFC, Ram, and RealTruck for their incredible collaboration and generosity. By waiving all fees and commissions, we ensured that 100 percent of the hammer price goes directly to Folds of Honor and the UFC Foundation. Seeing these industry leaders unite to support the families of our fallen and disabled military and first responders is exactly what the Barrett-Jackson experience is all about.”



Founded in 2007, Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled U.S. military service members and first responders. Through these scholarships, the organization helps recipients pursue educational goals while honoring the sacrifices made by their loved ones.



“The impact of this collaboration with Dana White, UFC, Ram, RealTruck, and Barrett-Jackson is nothing short of incredible,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, Founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “Dana and his team are true patriots. His purchase of the Ram trucks will change the lives of military and first responder families who have sacrificed so much for all of us. For this to happen as we commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11, makes this moment even more powerful.”



The contribution underscores UFC’s continued commitment to supporting charitable initiatives that create lasting impact for communities across the country. Through collaborations that unite its global platform with committed corporate partners, UFC seeks to direct meaningful resources toward organizations making a difference in the lives of those who need it most.