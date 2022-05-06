UFC And Phoenix Suns Charities Launch Online 50/50 Raffle For UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje

Starting Friday, May 6, fans ages 18 years or older who are located in the state of Arizona at the time of purchase may buy raffle tickets online via UFC5050.com. This campaign will be operated completely online, and raffle tickets will only be available for purchase by visiting UFC5050.com.

This collaboration, a first for UFC together with Phoenix Suns Charities, is a way for UFC to give back to the local Phoenix community during fight week. UFC and Phoenix Suns Charities will help increase the overall awareness of the 50/50 raffle by promoting the initiative to their respective fan bases throughout the state of Arizona.

Phoenix Suns Charities is the charitable arm of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns. Founded in 1988 with the mission to enhance the lives of children in need throughout Arizona, Phoenix Suns Charities distributes more than $1.5M annually to hundreds of local diverse communities impacting more than 400,000 children annually.

Raffle tickets are for sale at the following prices:

5 for $10

20 for $20

80 for $40

300 for $100

Raffle tickets are currently available online and will continue to be sold through the co-main event of the main card at UFC® 274: OLIVEIRA vs. GAETHJE. Sales will close at 10:30 p.m. MT, with the winning number scheduled to be announced at approximately 11 p.m. MT. Purchasers must be 18 years or older to play.

The winner of the raffle will receive 50 percent of the total 50/50 ticket sales, while the remaining 50 percent will go to Phoenix Suns Charities. Once the winning ticket number has been announced and posted at UFC5050.com, the winner must contact Phoenix Suns Charities to claim their prize by 5 p.m. MT on June 6, 2022.

A winning ticket may be redeemed in person at Footprint Center by going to the Guest Services Kiosk at Section 117 of the main concourse of the arena or by contacting Maggie Cortez with Phoenix Suns Charities via email at mcortez@suns.com.

Winner must present the winning ticket, photo ID, and complete applicable tax information to claim the prize. Once confirmed, the winner will receive a check within 30 days from the date the prize is claimed.

If the prize is not claimed by 5 p.m. MT on June 6, the remaining net proceeds will go to Phoenix Suns Charities. For more information on 50/50 Raffle rules and regulations, please visit UFC5050.com.

Since 2017, UFC has produced 11 of its 22 charitable 50/50 raffles in conjunction with foundations that serve as the charitable arm of NBA and NHL teams. UFC has produced 50/50 raffles with the Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals and now Phoenix Suns Charities, raising more than $350,000 with net proceeds benefitting their respective local communities.