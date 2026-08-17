UFC AND OVO TEAM UP TO DROP EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION THIS FRIDAY, AUGUST 21
Canadian UFC Athlete Mike Malott Serves as the Face of the Collection, Featuring Fighter-Inspired Designs and Premium Lifestyle Apparel
Aug. 17, 2026
UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and October’s Very Own (OVO), known for blending culture, sport and fashion, today announced the launch of an exclusive capsule collection dropping this Friday, August 21, at 10:00 am ET.
Founded in 2008 by Canadian artist and entrepreneur Drake, longtime manager Oliver El-Khatib, and producer Noah “40” Shebib, OVO has grown from a cultural movement into a globally recognized lifestyle brand. Known for its signature owl logo and deep roots in music, fashion, and sports, OVO has built a loyal following through premium apparel collections, exclusive collaborations, and a strong connection to Canadian culture.
The collection marks the second collaboration between UFC and OVO, building a partnership that has resonated deeply with fans across both brands' global communities. The upcoming drop features a range of premium lifestyle apparel, including hoodies, jerseys, graphic T-shirts, and long-sleeve shirts, showcasing fighter-inspired artwork, and co-branded UFC x OVO designs.
No. 12-ranked UFC welterweight Mike Malott serves as the face of the campaign, bringing an authentic fighter perspective to the collection, reflecting the discipline, perseverance, and passion that defines both the sport and its athletes.The UFC x OVO collection will be available exclusively at UFCStore.com and octobersveryown.com.