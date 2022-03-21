UFC AND OPRO ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION OF GLOBAL LICENSING PARTNERSHIP

UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a multi-year extension of their partnership with OPRO, the world’s most technically advanced mouthguard company and a leading pioneer in oral protection. The multi-year renewal grants OPRO the rights to continue producing custom mouthguards for UFC athletes for in-competition use, as well as UFC-branded mouthguards for retail sale.

As the Official Licensed Mouthguard of UFC, OPRO offers UFC athletes proper fitting, quality mouthguards at no cost, whether for use in training or in competing inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon®. The program, jointly administered by UFC and OPRO, is entirely optional for UFC athletes.

Under the terms of the agreement, OPRO will also continue to produce and distribute UFC-branded mouthguards for purchase at opromouthguards.com and through a network of key global retail partners, including sporting goods stores, fan shops, department stores, and other popular retail locations.

“Health and safety of athletes has long been a priority for UFC, which is why we’re looking forward to continuing our partnership with OPRO,” said UFC Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleczinski. “OPRO creates high quality, customized mouthguards individually suited to an athlete’s needs to offer increased protection. We’re also thrilled to be able to continue to offer OPRO’s innovative UFC-branded mouthguards to the larger combat sports community.”

‘We are delighted to have renewed our partnership with the UFC, ensuring their world- class athletes have access to the very best protection for their teeth,” said OPRO Commercial Director, Daniel Lovat. “UFC is an iconic, global brand which shares our passion for promoting safety in the sport. We look forward to continuing to serve the combat sports community around the world with our innovative range of UFC-branded mouthguards.”

OPRO serves as the official mouthguard partner of a number of professional sporting organizations, including USA Wrestling, USA Taekwondo, Pop Warner, American Youth Football, Great Britain Taekwondo, New Zealand Rugby, England Rugby, and Hockey Australia. For more information, please visit opromouthguards.com.