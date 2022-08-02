UFC And OnSide Launch Youth Mentoring Program In The United Kingdom

“We just want to get these kids out of the streets, divert them away from crime, and just let them know they can talk to us, they can confide in us and they can come have fun,” PC Dean Littlewood from South Area Command Unit in the Metropolitan Police Service said.

These programs were developed with the help of UFC welterweight title challenger Leon Edwards, UFC middleweight Darren Till and former UFC light heavyweight Jimi Manuwa, who have worked on kickstarting this partnership for the last three years. Together, these three athletes will lead martial arts focused mentoring programs as part of the after-school health and wellness curriculum at the three Youth Zone locations.

“At the end of the day, you’re fighting, but it’s all love,” Edwards said. “We’re here to provide for our family and just give back.”