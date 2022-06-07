UFC And OnePlus Team Up To Promote Making 5G More Affordable And Accessible

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G, which is part of OnePlus' Nord N series, brings premium smartphone features at an affordable price. The device also features a 6.43" AMOLED FHD+ display, an in-display fingerprint feature, and 33W fast charging – which can provide users with a day's power in just a half an hour.

As an Official Marketing Partner of UFC, OnePlus will be integrated into key UFC assets, including broadcast features on select Pay-Per-Views and custom and original content that will be distributed across UFC-owned social media channels and digital platforms. OnePlus will also be featured as a Presenting Partner of select segments of Embedded, UFC’s all-access video content series featuring top UFC athletes. The agreement also provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will offer significant paid promotional opportunities to participating UFC athletes.

“We’re thrilled to support OnePlus’ commitment to bring affordable 5G to North America,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “Our research shows UFC’s fan base over indexes on comprising early adopters of new technology, so this device and our audience makes for a great product-market fit.”

North America is UFC’s largest market, comprising an estimated 43.3 million fans across 121 million TV households with access to UFC’s broadcasts, as well as 20 million followers across UFC’s social platforms.

“We are very excited to be partnering with UFC to support the OnePlus brand in North America,” said Jeff Norris, Head of Integrated Marketing at OnePlus. “We’re both challenger brands and revolutionizing our respective industries, and we’re ecstatic to bring OnePlus smartphones and specifically the OnePlus Nord N20 5G to UFC's amazing fan base."

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is available in the U.S. via T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile as the exclusive wireless partner. A continuation of OnePlus and T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile's partnership, customers have access to even more affordable devices (prepaid and postpaid) on T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network, America's largest and fastest 5G.

For more information about the UFC and OnePlus partnership, please visit www.oneplus.com.