UFC And O2 Industries To Provide Face Coverings To Fans Attending UFC 261 and UFC 262

Both events, which sold out in less than five minutes, mark the return of fans attending UFC events with full capacity. Fans will be offered the face coverings by UFC event staff as they enter each arena.

UFC 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 will take place on Saturday, April 24, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and UFC 262: OLIVEIRA vs. CHANDLER will take place on Saturday, May 15, at Toyota Center in Houston, Tx.