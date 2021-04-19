 Skip to main content
UFC And O2 Industries To Provide Face Coverings To Fans Attending UFC 261 and UFC 262

Free Face Coverings Will Be Provided to More than 32,000 Fans Attending Upcoming Pay-Per-View Events UFC 261: Usman vs Masivdal 2 and UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler
Apr. 19, 2021

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and O2 Industries, a leading respiratory technology company advancing human performance since 2014, today announced they will provide face coverings, free of charge, to more than 32,000 fans attending upcoming Pay-Per-View events UFC 261 and UFC 262.  

Both events, which sold out in less than five minutes, mark the return of fans attending UFC events with full capacity. Fans will be offered the face coverings by UFC event staff as they enter each arena.

UFC 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 will take place on Saturday, April 24, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and UFC 262: OLIVEIRA vs. CHANDLER will take place on Saturday, May 15, at Toyota Center in Houston, Tx.

UFC 261 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins April 23, 2021

UFC and O2 Industries are also partnering to donate more than 5,000 Tactical Respirator I (TRI) premium respirators to the American Red Cross for their use as needed in emergency situations.

O2 Industries tactical respirators are designed to provide premium respiratory protection. To learn more about O2 Industries visit O2industries.com.

