UFC And O2 Industries To Provide Face Coverings To Fans Attending UFC 261 and UFC 262
Free Face Coverings Will Be Provided to More than 32,000 Fans Attending Upcoming Pay-Per-View Events UFC 261: Usman vs Masivdal 2 and UFC 262: Oliveira vs Chandler
Apr. 19, 2021
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and O2 Industries, a leading respiratory technology company advancing human performance since 2014, today announced they will provide face coverings, free of charge, to more than 32,000 fans attending upcoming Pay-Per-View events UFC 261 and UFC 262.
Both events, which sold out in less than five minutes, mark the return of fans attending UFC events with full capacity. Fans will be offered the face coverings by UFC event staff as they enter each arena.