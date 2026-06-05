UFC And NinjaTrader Announce Expansive Multiyear Partnership

UFC commands one of the most engaged fan bases in the world, an audience defined by its understanding of discipline, preparation, and performing when it counts. NinjaTrader has spent more than two decades building technology that rewards those same qualities in financial markets. The partnership pairs UFC's global platform with futures trading technology built for individuals who want to compete on the same terms as professionals.

“UFC fans understand discipline, preparation, and the pressure of performing in moments that matter, which makes NinjaTrader a perfect partner for UFC,” said Nicholas Smith, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, TKO. “NinjaTrader is using technology to make futures trading more accessible for individual traders, and together, we have an opportunity to provide NinjaTrader with high-impact ways to tell its story across some of UFC’s biggest moments.”

“Payward is building open, global rails for financial markets. The premise is simple. Anyone with an internet connection should have access to the same markets, on the same terms, as anyone else. No credentialing, no gatekeeping, no geography tax,” said Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO of Payward. “UFC built the equivalent system in sport. A global stage, transparent rules, performance as the only currency. 700 million fans across 210 countries and territories follow it because the standard is consistent everywhere. That is the system we aspire to in finance, and the alignment is why this partnership exists.”