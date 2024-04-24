 Skip to main content
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Announcements

UFC And Morgan & Morgan Announce Multi-year Renewal Of Marketing Partnership

Morgan & Morgan to Continue as Official Law Firm Partner of UFC
Apr. 24, 2024

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), together with Morgan & Morgan, America's largest injury law firm, today announced a multi-year renewal of their U.S. marketing partnership in which Morgan & Morgan will strategically activate its brand within a selection of key high-profile UFC assets.

The renewal builds upon the relationship UFC and Morgan & Morgan originally formed in 2022, when Morgan & Morgan became UFC’s first-ever legal industry partner and the inaugural Official Law Firm Partner of UFC.  Morgan & Morgan is also a corporate supporter of WWE, the recognized global leader in sports entertainment, which, like UFC, is part of TKO Group Holdings.

“We’re thrilled to have Morgan & Morgan continue as an official UFC partner and deepen their commitment to the TKO portfolio of brands,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, UFC & WWE. “This marks our second consecutive renewal with Morgan & Morgan, a strong sign that they continue finding value in partnering with UFC and the TKO properties.  They have a well-earned reputation for fighting for their clients to get the best results, and that’s a message that resonates with our fans.”

“Morgan & Morgan is excited and honored to renew our partnership with UFC. As America’s largest injury law firm, we know firsthand what it’s like to fight against the powerful for our clients.  We look forward to continuing to engage with UFC’s fighters and their passionate fan base for years to come,” said Morgan & Morgan Managing Partner, Dan Morgan.

BRANDED INTEGRATIONS AND ENTITLEMENTS

As an official UFC partner, the Morgan & Morgan brand will be showcased within some of UFC’s biggest events, highlighted by prominent placement inside the world-famous Octagon at select Fight Nights in the U.S. 

Beyond the Octagon, UFC and Morgan & Morgan will collaborate on original content designed to promote forthcoming live events, which will be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels that reach approximately 260 million users worldwide.

Most notably, UFC will create a new custom social post series entitled “Size Matters,” which will integrate Morgan & Morgan’s brand organically into content that highlights UFC’s biggest moments over the past 30 years.  The series will be featured across UFC’s main page channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

In addition, the renewal provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.

Other creative integrations will focus on leveraging fan engagement and driving Morgan & Morgan’s brand awareness, such as viewer sweepstakes and a significant on-site presence at select UFC Fan Experiences, including the biggest of the year, UFC X in Las Vegas during International Fight Week.

