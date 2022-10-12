UFC And Morgan & Morgan Announce Multi-Year Marketing Partnership

“We’re thrilled to build upon our relationship with Morgan & Morgan and welcome them as UFC’s first Official Law Firm Partner,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. “Like UFC, fighting is in their DNA, and we share common brand values, like perseverance, excellence, and determination. We look forward to continuing to work with them in coming years.”

The new agreement builds upon the relationship UFC and Morgan & Morgan formed earlier this year when the law firm sponsored UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLAYDES VS DAUKAUS in Columbus, Ohio in March. At the time, Morgan & Morgan became UFC’s first-ever legal industry sponsor, and now they are the inaugural Official Law Firm Partner of UFC, a designation that establishes a new sponsorship category and offers co-branded opportunities within premier UFC content.

“As America’s largest injury law firm, we are excited to expand our partnership and become the Official Law Firm Partner of UFC,” said John Morgan, founder of Morgan & Morgan. “UFC and Morgan & Morgan both thrive on a good fight and have revolutionized our industries. Every day in courtrooms across the country, our army of over 800 attorneys go head-to-head with powerful corporations and win. We cannot wait to engage with the ever-growing UFC fanbase. See you in the Octagon®.”

BRANDED INTEGRATIONS AND ENTITLEMENTS

As an Official Partner of UFC, Morgan & Morgan branding will be integrated into some of UFC’s biggest events of the year, including select UFC Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, and the firm will receive prominent placement inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon. UFC and Morgan & Morgan will also collaborate on a variety of custom and original content that will be distributed across UFC-owned social media channels and digital platforms, which reach nearly 200 million followers worldwide. UFC and Morgan & Morgan will also partner to create VIP sweepstakes promotions for fans to attend UFC’s biggest events.

In addition, the partnership agreement provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will offer significant paid marketing opportunities to participating UFC athletes.

Morgan & Morgan will activate around the highly anticipated UFC 281: ADESANYA vs. PEREIRA, which takes place Sat., November 12 at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.