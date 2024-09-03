UFC and Monster Energy Partner with HELP of Southern Nevada to Provide Bottled Water to the Homeless in Las Vegas

The event also served as the first joint community project between the UFC Foundation and Monster Energy Cares.

“We are grateful for the donation of pallets of canned water and monetary funds from UFC and the Monster Energy Cares Foundation,” said Fuilala Riley, President and CEO, HELP of Southern Nevada. “Their donations allow us to continue to prevent and end homelessness one family, one individual, and one youth at a time.”

During the campaign, HELP20’s homeless response teams provided water and assistance to those living in their vehicles, tunnels, and places not meant for human habitation. HELP’s homeless response teams go out seven days a week to distribute water while offering services and working to get them off the streets.