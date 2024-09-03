UFC and Monster Energy Partner with HELP of Southern Nevada to Provide Bottled Water to the Homeless in Las Vegas

Announcements
On August 14, UFC and Monster Energy teamed up with HELP of Southern Nevada as part of its 13th Annual HELP20 Water Drive to deliver and purchase more than 60 pallets of water. The activation, held for 14 weeks each summer, helps raise funds, awareness, and bottled water donations for homeless families and individuals throughout the Las Vegas Valley.
The event also served as the first joint community project between the UFC Foundation and Monster Energy Cares.
“We are grateful for the donation of pallets of canned water and monetary funds from UFC and the Monster Energy Cares Foundation,” said Fuilala Riley, President and CEO, HELP of Southern Nevada. “Their donations allow us to continue to prevent and end homelessness one family, one individual, and one youth at a time.”
During the campaign, HELP20’s homeless response teams provided water and assistance to those living in their vehicles, tunnels, and places not meant for human habitation. HELP’s homeless response teams go out seven days a week to distribute water while offering services and working to get them off the streets.
UFC athletes Dan Ige and Puna Soriano, both sponsored by Monster Energy, also joined the event to help deliver pallets of water, tour the facilities, and meet members of HELP Southern Nevada’s staff along with local Las Vegas Metro Police officers.
“I had an amazing time volunteering with Monster Energy and HELP of Southern Nevada,” said Ige. “I love giving back to my community and HELP does an amazing job, especially with underprivileged youth by giving them an outlet, along with shelter and resources to succeed.”
Monster Energy Cares, based in Corona, California, supports active duty, injured and retired military personnel, first responders, as well as Monster-sponsored athletes and their charities.
“Monster Energy and UFC are aligned in so many ways, and that goes for our respective charitable arms too,” said Darlene Barrett, Senior Vice President of Philanthropy & DEI at Monster Energy Cares. “We are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with them to help those in need in Las Vegas.”
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
Established in 1970 as the Voluntary Action Center through the efforts of the Junior League of Las Vegas, HELP of Southern Nevada was later incorporated and founded to connect those in need of services with those in the community providing services by offering information and referrals. Today, HELP offers more than 40 programs and services to help individuals, families and youth increase their self-sufficiency and keep people housed or get them housed. To learn more, please visit HELPSOUTHERNNEVADA.
