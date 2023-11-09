UFC AND MONACO COCKTAILS EXPAND PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW MULTI-YEAR AGREEEMENT

Earlier this year, Monaco became the Official Hard Lemonade of UFC and the Official Canned Vodka Cocktail of UFC, which provided exposure within a select number of Pay-Per-Views. Under the expanded partnership, Monaco Cocktails and other Atomic Brands products will be featured in every UFC event held in the United States, including all Pay-Per-Views and all Fight Nights. Additionally, Monaco will now extend beyond the vodka category and be recognized as the new Official Canned Cocktail of UFC. Brand placement will include integrated broadcast features and high visibility branding inside the world-famous Octagon®. Monaco will also have prominent branding within the Octagon during future seasons of the groundbreaking reality series The Ultimate Fighter.

In addition, UFC and Monaco will continue to collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 243 million users worldwide.

“In only a short time, we’ve seen a tremendous response towards our Monaco-branded integrations in our content and live events,” said Grant Norris-Jones, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. “We’re committed to the long-term growth of the Ready-to-Drink category because it’s a great fit for our brand and it targets the sweet spot of our young adult demos. Atomic Brands, Monaco’s parent company, is a terrific partner to anchor the RTD category for us for years to come. We look forward to introducing other brands from their ready-to-drink portfolio to our audience as well.”

“We’re fired up about expanding our partnership with UFC, and excited to continue bringing high-energy to their fan base through our crowd-pleasing, best-selling canned cocktails,” said Don Deubler, CEO of Atomic Brands, parent company to Monaco Cocktails. “Aside from extending Monaco’s presence beyond the vodka category, fans can expect to see other ready-to-drink beverages featured from Atomic Brands’ diverse portfolio. We’re committed to providing UFC’s community with fun and flavor through our lineup of bold, delicious canned cocktails that really get the party going.”

Monaco Cocktails, which was established in 2012, are real cocktails completely malt-free, featuring real spirits to offer a crisper finish with a kick. With two shots in every can at 9% ABV, Monaco quickly became an instant crowd-pleaser, known as the ultimate canned cocktail for bold consumers looking for high energy moments.

Monaco Cocktails’ will once again activate its partnership with UFC during the highly anticipated UFC 295: PROCHAZKA VS PEREIRA, which takes place Sat., November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The event will feature two championship bouts, including a battle for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight title between former champion Jiří Procházka and former UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira in the main event and a clash for the interim UFC Heavyweight title between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall in the co-main event.