UFC And Monaco Cocktails Announce U.S. Marketing Partnership

UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Monaco Cocktails, a leader in the canned cocktail space, today announced a multi-year national marketing partnership focused on Monaco’s ready-to-drink (RTD) Hard Lemonade beverages.
Monaco’s Hard Lemonade line will become the Official Hard Lemonade of UFC and the Official Canned Vodka Cocktail of UFC, providing the brand with a deep level of integration into key UFC assets, including live events and broadcast features in select U.S.-based Pay-Per-Views and prominent branding inside the world-famous Octagon.
Monaco branding will also have a presence within the Octagon during the upcoming 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, the most anticipated in the show’s history, as it makes its debut on ESPN and features former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler as coaches.
Monaco and UFC will also collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 230 million users worldwide. Additionally, the agreement provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.
“We’re proud to welcome Monaco Cocktails as an official UFC partner,” said Grant Norris-Jones, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. “Customer demand for ready-to-drink beverages continues grow, and UFC, with a median fan age of 36, the youngest among major sports in the U.S., UFC is in the best position to help our alcohol and spirits partners reach those consumers.”
“We’re thrilled to invite the incredible fans behind UFC into the world of Monaco Cocktails and amp up the audience’s energy through our best-selling canned cocktails,” said Don Deubler, CEO of Atomic Brands, parent company to Monaco Cocktails. “As an official partner of UFC, we’re honored to be a part of an organization that has revolutionized the fan experience. UFC and Monaco Cocktails are aligned in shaking things up for our audience - we’re excited about our joint commitment to better the consumer experience through our partnership.”
Monaco Cocktails, which was established in 2012, are real cocktails completely malt-free, featuring real spirits to offer a crisper finish with a kick. Monaco created a Hard Lemonade line, their remix of a timeless classic to serve up bold, delicious flavors that embody the taste of summer: crisp lemonade, juicy peach and fresh strawberry. With two shots of vodka in every can at 9% ABV, Monaco Hard Lemonade quickly became an instant crowd-pleaser, known as the ultimate canned cocktail for bold consumers looking for high energy moments.
Monaco Cocktails’ partnership with UFC will debut ahead of highly anticipated events such as UFC 288: STERLING VS. CEJUDO on Saturday, May 6, and the 11th Annual UFC International Fight Week in Las Vegas from July 3 - 9, where Monaco will have a significant presence. These events will mark the beginning of various combined activations throughout the year.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pmET/7pm PT.