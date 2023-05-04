UFC And Monaco Cocktails Announce U.S. Marketing Partnership

Monaco branding will also have a presence within the Octagon during the upcoming 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, the most anticipated in the show’s history, as it makes its debut on ESPN and features former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor and No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler as coaches.

Monaco and UFC will also collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 230 million users worldwide. Additionally, the agreement provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.

“We’re proud to welcome Monaco Cocktails as an official UFC partner,” said Grant Norris-Jones, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. “Customer demand for ready-to-drink beverages continues grow, and UFC, with a median fan age of 36, the youngest among major sports in the U.S., UFC is in the best position to help our alcohol and spirits partners reach those consumers.”