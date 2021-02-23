UFC AND MIGU REACH LANDMARK PARTNERSHIP IN CHINA

Exclusive Health and Fitness Content

The wide-ranging partnership also calls for an unprecedented collaboration between the UFC Performance InstituteÒ and Migu Fitness, a leader in the health and fitness industry in China. The two parties will create exclusive content for the Migu Fitness app that will focus on strength and conditioning, MMA training, recovery, injury prevention, and nutrition, with content available on both a subscription and no-cost basis.

Production Technology

During the term of the agreement with Migu, UFC will continue to increase the number of events hosted in China, such as Dana White’s Contender Series Asia and star-studded UFC Fight Nights. These local events, as well as the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, will serve as platforms for Migu’s innovative production technologies, including VR, 4G and higher standards, and the revolutionary Migu “bullet time”, free view function.

Original Programming and Marketing Integrations

Additionally, UFC and Migu will collaborate on original content, including UFC-related films and documentaries, reality shows, and in-depth profiles on UFC stars and talented prospects. UFC will also work with Migu to host nationwide fan activations (subject to local health and safety guidelines), including UFC Fan Experiences featuring international and local UFC stars; viewing parties for major UFC events; and masterclasses at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, where fans will have the opportunity to learn from UFC’s team of world-class experts.

This new partnership with Migu is the latest in a series of milestones that have deepened UFC’s roots in China and have led it to become the fastest-growing sports property in the country. In 2019, UFC opened the Performance Institute in Shanghai, the world’s largest MMA and elite athlete training facility, as a hub to develop and support the next generation of MMA athletes from mainland China and the greater Asia-Pacific region. In 2020, UFC was named the Official High-Performance Advisor to the Chinese Olympic Committee, giving it a key role in helping Chinese athletes train for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.