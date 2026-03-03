UFC And Migu Extend Landmark Partnership In China

Migu will continue to be the exclusive distributor in China for all live UFC events, including an annual schedule of 13 marquee Numbered Events and 30 Fight Nights via the Official UFC Fan Club. Membership also includes exclusive fan activations; live events with multi-angle viewing and commentary options; original programs; and, an extensive library catalogue featuring programs such as UFC Countdown, UFC Connected, The Ultimate Fighter, Dana White's Contender Series, and ROAD TO UFC, a win and advance tournament that features Asia’s top MMA prospects competing for a UFC contract.

Migu will also become the exclusive co-organizer for UFC events in mainland China and utilize its advanced broadcasting capabilities and AI technology to bring Chinese fans even closer to the action.

Kevin Chang, Senior Vice President and Head of Asia said, "Our partnership with Migu has been the cornerstone of growth that’s led to UFC’s emergence as a mainstream sport in China. As we look ahead, we are excited to expand our partnership into new areas and will continue to invest in developing the next generation of local stars."

Xu Jie, Vice President of Migu, said, "Our partnership with UFC is entering an exciting new phase. With Migu's expertise in 5G+, 3D immersive video, and AI technology, we're ready to take the viewing experience to the next level. As the exclusive co-organizer of UFC events in mainland China, we'll work hand-in-hand with UFC to bring Chinese sports fans premium content and a more immersive way to experience the event."

Fans in mainland China can access the UFC Fan Club via the Migu Video app on any connected device. Fans in Hong Kong can access the UFC Fan Club via the UTV app, the Mylink app, and the Migu C app. Fans in Macau can access the UFC Fan Club via the Migu C app.

This partnership extension exemplifies the substantial efforts UFC has made in China to develop the audience and the sport of MMA. UFC’s fan base in China has grown to more than 188 million and social media followers have risen to over 17 million on platforms such as Douyin, Weibo, WeChat, Kuaishou, RedNote and Bilibili – an increase of 70% since the broadcast partnership with Migu began in 2021.

In addition, Chinese athletes continue to make an impact in UFC, led by former two-time UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, No. 4 strawweight Yan Xiaonan, No. 5 bantamweight Song Yadong, No. 11 women's flyweight Wang Cong, No 15 light heavyweight Zhang Mingyang, and UFC stalwarts Li Jingliang and Song Kenan.