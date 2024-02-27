UFC And Max Holloway Collaborate To Build The First UFC-Branded Youth Fitness Center

Interviews
The Youth Fitness Center In Waianae Was Built In Partnership With The Boys & Girls Club Of Hawaii
Earlier this month, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway returned to his roots, visiting the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii (BGCH) Waianae Clubhouse for the blessing of the Max Holloway Fitness Center, which is the first UFC-branded gym in any Boys & Girls Club worldwide. Holloway, a native of the area with deep ties to the Clubhouse and community, played a key role in bringing the fitness center to life with his generous initial $60,000 donation in partnership with UFC.
“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to give back to my community in a big way in opening the first-ever UFC fitness gym in any Boys & Girls Club anywhere,” said Max Holloway, former UFC featherweight champion and Health and Fitness Ambassador for the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii. “I’m excited and being the Health and Fitness Ambassador is a huge deal. Every time I have the opportunity to coach, I love it, and to watch someone grow is amazing.”
At the event, BGCH officially honored Holloway as the organization’s first Health and Fitness Ambassador. In this capacity, Holloway will inspire and motivate 16,000 youth across nine Clubhouses through his passion for physical fitness and mental resilience, as well as raise awareness and funds for BGCH. The collaboration aims to instill discipline, self-confidence, and healthy living by utilizing his journey as an example of perseverance.
“Seeing a champion who grew up here shows our kids their potential is limitless, regardless of their background,” said Paddy Kauhane, President, and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii. “Max’s vision is an investment in the future for our keiki and allows us to continue equipping them with the resources they need to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.”
The grand opening featured Holloway leading BGCH members through a fitness lesson in the brand-new facility, where they learned a series of self-defense drills, practicing hand-eye coordination and punching on the new bags, and the importance of team building.
“Max’s support empowers our Keiki to take charge of their well-being,” said Kristle Jury-Hale, Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii Waianae Clubhouse. “Inspiring role models like Max show our kids that great futures are possible.”
The state-of-the-art space is equipped with nine punching bags and open space for exercises, promoting well-being and healthy lifestyle choices among the youth. Currently, the Waianae Clubhouse serves hundreds of keiki from the area, providing them with a safe and nurturing environment to learn, grow, and thrive.
UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help bolster and inspire the local community.
