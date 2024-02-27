UFC And Max Holloway Collaborate To Build The First UFC-Branded Youth Fitness Center

“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to give back to my community in a big way in opening the first-ever UFC fitness gym in any Boys & Girls Club anywhere,” said Max Holloway, former UFC featherweight champion and Health and Fitness Ambassador for the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii. “I’m excited and being the Health and Fitness Ambassador is a huge deal. Every time I have the opportunity to coach, I love it, and to watch someone grow is amazing.”

At the event, BGCH officially honored Holloway as the organization’s first Health and Fitness Ambassador. In this capacity, Holloway will inspire and motivate 16,000 youth across nine Clubhouses through his passion for physical fitness and mental resilience, as well as raise awareness and funds for BGCH. The collaboration aims to instill discipline, self-confidence, and healthy living by utilizing his journey as an example of perseverance.