UFC AND LOVE HEMP EXPAND PARTNERSHIP WITH PERFORMANCE-BASED CBD PRODUCTS

Fight Coverage
Premium wellness brand Love Hemp, the UK’s leading manufacturer and distributor of CBD products has today announced a multiyear global licensing agreement with UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, to provide a UFC-branded range of CBD-based wellness products, developed in conjunction with the UFC Performance Institute. In an extension to the already existing partnership in which Love Hemp serves as UFC’s Official Global CBD Partner, the new Love Hemp UFC-branded products are slated for launch in Q1 2024 and will bring to market a range of athlete-tailored CBD products that target PERFORMANCE, RECOVERY and DEFENCE.
This new partnership marks a huge advancement not only in the Love Hemp / UFC relationship, but also in the implications it has on the wider sports industry as a whole. The comprehensive hemp-derived range of products, manufactured by Love Hemp as one of the leading providers of CBD based supplements, is the first of its kind in global sports. It is a hugely significant step forward for the category and recognises the numerous benefits that CBD products provide.
Love Hemp’s range of UFC-branded CBD products are being developed in conjunction with UFC Performance Institute, the world’s first mixed martial arts (MMA) multi-disciplinary research, innovation, and performance center, which provides elite-level performance science, strength and conditioning, nutrition, and physical therapy services to UFC athletes. In addition, all UFC-branded products will be third-party tested to ensure safety, purity, and no prohibited contaminants.
“This collaboration with Love Hemp gives us a unique vantage to observe the impact of CBD on MMA athletes and our sport,” said Dr. Duncan French, UFC’s Senior Vice President of Performance. “We know that many MMA athletes use CBD for relief and recovery purposes, so we will be able to offer these products to the athletes who choose to use them, and it will give us valuable insight into the effectiveness of hemp-derived CBD on athlete health and injury recovery.”
“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Love Hemp to launch a line of UFC-branded consumer products,” said Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President, UFC Global Consumer Products. “CBD-based products are an emerging, growing market that immediately has an organic connection with our athletes and fans because of the recovery benefits of the products. There are few partners that fit as naturally with UFC as Love Hemp does, and we’re looking forward to growing this business with them together.”
“We are extremely excited at the opportunity to launch this product range globally,” said Love Hemp CEO, Kamran Sattar. ”UFC is Love Hemp’s largest partner. This is a huge amplification to the partnership we have in place. We have global plans to launch the UFC licensed range of products in the near future and we expect this to be a major revenue stream complimenting the company’s existing income verticals.”
The initial line of Love Hemp / UFC CBD topicals are expected to include warm-up oils, shower gel, muscle and joint cream, body soaps, and more. The products will be sold at major retailers worldwide, including supermarkets, sporting goods stores, drug stores, as well as online at UFCStore.com and LoveHemp.com, and wherever wellness products are sold.