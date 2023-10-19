UFC AND LOVE HEMP EXPAND PARTNERSHIP WITH PERFORMANCE-BASED CBD PRODUCTS

This new partnership marks a huge advancement not only in the Love Hemp / UFC relationship, but also in the implications it has on the wider sports industry as a whole. The comprehensive hemp-derived range of products, manufactured by Love Hemp as one of the leading providers of CBD based supplements, is the first of its kind in global sports. It is a hugely significant step forward for the category and recognises the numerous benefits that CBD products provide.

Love Hemp’s range of UFC-branded CBD products are being developed in conjunction with UFC Performance Institute, the world’s first mixed martial arts (MMA) multi-disciplinary research, innovation, and performance center, which provides elite-level performance science, strength and conditioning, nutrition, and physical therapy services to UFC athletes. In addition, all UFC-branded products will be third-party tested to ensure safety, purity, and no prohibited contaminants.

“This collaboration with Love Hemp gives us a unique vantage to observe the impact of CBD on MMA athletes and our sport,” said Dr. Duncan French, UFC’s Senior Vice President of Performance. “We know that many MMA athletes use CBD for relief and recovery purposes, so we will be able to offer these products to the athletes who choose to use them, and it will give us valuable insight into the effectiveness of hemp-derived CBD on athlete health and injury recovery.”