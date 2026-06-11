UFC AND LEADING STREETWEAR BRANDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE UFC FREEDOM 250 APPAREL COLLECTIONS

Each collection delivers its own unique merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies, hats, mugs, and more — all designed to let fans commemorate the 250th birthday of the United States in true UFC fashion.

ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB

Anti Social Social Club, the Los Angeles-based brand whose deliberately limited releases have cultivated one of the most dedicated followings in streetwear, brings its signature aesthetic to UFC FREEDOM 250 with a collection of themed apparel and accessories.

WARREN LOTAS

Warren Lotas, the Los Angeles-based artist and designer whose darkly iconic aesthetic has made him one of the most recognizable and sought-after names in global streetwear, released a UFC FREEDOM 250 fighter-themed tee collection. Rooted in Lotas' signature hand-drawn imagery and unapologetic style, the collection is available now.

ID SUPPLY CO.

ID Supply Co., the premium merchandise house and brand licensing group, created a UFC FREEDOM 250 graphic t-shirt line showcasing several of the athletes competing on the historic card that is available now online and at select retail stores nationwide, including Tilly's, and Buckle, and PacSun.

CULTURE KINGS

Culture Kings, the internationally celebrated streetwear and sports culture destination with a deeply loyal global community, delivers the final collection of the campaign with its UFC FREEDOM 250 fighter-themed tees.

The individual collections are available now through UFCStore.com and each brand’s respective e-commerce sites. For fans attending UFC FREEDOM 250, they can shop in-person at the official Fan Fest and the UFC Store pop-up shop in Washington, D.C.

UFC FREEDOM 250 will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria will defend his title against interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will attempt to capture a UFC title in an unprecedented third weight class against former interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.