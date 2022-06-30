UFC And Latin Global Superstar Anuel AA Expand Groundbreaking Partnership

“I've long been a UFC fan, so when the opportunity to collaborate from a business side presented itself, it was a dream come true,” said Anuel. “I aim to become a brand ambassador and connect the Latino community to the sport through my music while continuing to open doors to our culture. This is just the beginning for UFC and Anuel.”

“Anuel is one of the best ambassadors we have for this sport and for UFC,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Vice President, Global Partnerships, UFC. “His passion, energy, and charisma are undeniable, and we’re looking forward to featuring him within more UFC content. Our brands share a lot in common—we’re both pioneers at the top of our respective industries. By working together, we have an opportunity to reach even greater heights and connect with more fans in a meaningful, authentic way.”

Under the expanded partnership, Anuel will become an Official Marketing Partner of UFC, opening up a variety of opportunities to integrate his trademark branding within key UFC assets. Anuel’s logos and slogans will be featured within all UFC Pay-Per-Views for the remainder of the year, highlighted by broadcast features and branding inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon®. UFC and Anuel will also collaborate on a variety of custom and original content that will be distributed across UFC’s popular social media channels and digital platforms, reaching nearly 200 million followers worldwide.

In return, Anuel's music will be incorporated in to key moments of UFC live events, including fighter walk outs. UFC will also be prominently featured as a partner during Anuel’s upcoming ‘LAS LEYENDAS NUNCA MUEREN’ WORLD TOUR, which kicked off June 13 in Ibiza, Spain and continues throughout Europe and the U.S.

Anuel will also be a featured performer in Las Vegas during UFC’s 10th Annual International Fight Week™️, the week-long series of events celebrating all things UFC and combat sports. Anuel, who is the first Latin music artist to perform at International Fight Week, will bring his exciting stage act to Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, July 1.

In addition, UFC and Anuel will collaborate to launch a new collection of co-branded merchandise as part of UFC’s officially licensed apparel line. Items will include t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and bandanas, which will feature original designs inspired by Anuel’s unique style.

UFC and Anuel first teamed up at UFC 269: OLIVEIRA vs POIRIER in December 2021 to promote Anuel’s third solo album, Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren. The project played homage to several of Anuel’s personal icons, including Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor, and Tupac. The partnership marked UFC’s first collaboration with a Latin artist to promote a music album.

Anuel is one of the most popular Latin music artists in the world. He released his third studio album Real Hasta la Muerte in July 2018, and within a month, the album received Platinum certification (one million sales) from RIAA (Association of the United States Record Industry). The album reached No. 1 on Apple Music worldwide and became among the most-downloaded albums on all digital platforms. In 2019, Billboard Magazine named Real Hasta la Muerte one of the 50 best Latin albums of the decade. His long-awaited second studio album Emmanuel was released in May 2020 and became an instant hit, debuting at #1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart and #1 on Latin Rhythm Albums, as well as #1 on Apple Top Latin Albums, #9 on Apple Top Albums (ALL), and #1 on Apple Top Latin Videos.