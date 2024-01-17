UFC And KUDO Snacks Expand Partnership Worldwide

Under the new agreement, KUDO Snacks has been named the exclusive “Official Global Popcorn of UFC,” growing their category rights from U.S. only in 2023, to worldwide beginning this year.

KUDO Snacks will be showcased within some of UFC’s biggest events, including select Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights. Branded integrations will include broadcast features and high visibility placement inside the world-famous Octagon®. Through UFC’s far-reaching global footprint, KUDO Snacks will have meaningful brand visibility before more than 700 million fans in 170 countries, as well as an estimated 900 million TV households that receive UFC’s broadcasts.

In addition, the agreement provides for an annual Brand Ambassador fund that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with KUDO Snacks,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Sponsorships, UFC & WWE. “KUDO Snacks is a challenger brand with global ambitions, and we’re excited to use the worldwide popularity of UFC to help their business scale new heights and reach new consumers with their great-tasting, healthy products.”

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with UFC as the Official Popcorn of this dynamic and exhilarating sport." said Founder and CEO of KUDO Snacks, Ryan Lewis. "Just like the athletes who give their all in the Octagon, our protein popcorn is crafted with passion and dedication. This collaboration marks a perfect blend of taste and toughness, and we're excited to fuel the excitement of UFC fans around the world. Get ready for a knockout snacking experience with KUDO Protein Popcorn!"

By teaming up with UFC, KUDO Snacks is presented a remarkable opportunity to showcase its protein-packed popcorn to a global audience, reinforcing its position as a premier provider of high-quality nutrition for athletes and a healthier choice for everyday snackers.

KUDO's kettle-popped Protein Popcorn stands out with its gluten-free, 100% whole grain, and keto-friendly composition, made from golden Nebraska kernels sourced exclusively from the USA. With an impressive 10 grams of protein per bag and flavors like White Cheddar, Sweet and Salty, and Garlic Parmesan, KUDO delivers both indulgence and nutrition. Riding the wave of the booming popcorn market, projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2031, KUDO aims to make an impact, supported by a collaborative effort with UFC to curate customized packaging with exclusive branding and captivating point of purchase displays at select retail partners, propelling KUDO’s prominence in the marketplace.

Positioned within a popcorn market driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% and characterized by over $10.2 billion in acquisitions in the nutrition and snacking categories over the past five years4, KUDO recognizes the tremendous potential and capitalizes on this thriving landscape. With its sights set on explosive growth, KUDO solidifies its position as a prominent player, leveraging the immense reach of UFC and strategic partnerships to drive substantial e-commerce sales. This transformative journey for KUDO not only propels its upward trajectory, but also reinforces its commitment to fueling active lifestyles and revolutionizing the snack industry with innovation.