UFC AND KNOX HYDRATION ANNOUNCE LANDMARK PARTNERSHIP KNOX NAMED OFFICIAL HYDRATION PARTNER OF UFC

This partnership underscores KNOX's mission to deliver clean, performance-driven hydration to athletes and consumers worldwide. With UFC’s unmatched global reach and reputation for excellence, KNOX Hydration will showcase its innovative products on one of the biggest stages in sports.

“This partnership with UFC is the result of countless hours of hard work and belief in what KNOX stands for,” said Ethan Hughes, Co-Founder of KNOX Hydration. “Since Dricus du Plessis and I founded KNOX, our mission has been to build a hydration brand that supports performance at the highest level that is also available to the masses. Aligning with UFC validates that mission and allows us to bring KNOX to a truly global audience.”

Michael DiNuzzo, UFC Vice President, Head of Business Development commented, “KNOX Hydration is a pioneering brand in the hydration space with a focus on supporting elite athletes that makes them a perfect fit for UFC. We’re looking forward to kicking off the partnership at UFC 325: VOLKANOVSKI vs LOPES 2.”

“UFC athletes operate at the absolute edge of human performance, and hydration is a critical component of their success,” said John Schaefer, CEO of KNOX Hydration. “KNOX was built to deliver functional hydration without caffeine, powered instead by amino acids, electrolytes and essential vitamins that support recovery, endurance, and overall wellness. We’re proud to support UFC and its athletes with a product designed for real performance.”

The partnership also signals KNOX Hydration’s evolution into a global brand, leveraging UFC’s massive international fanbase to reach new markets and consumers who value clean, effective hydration.

“This is more than a sponsorship, it’s a global brand moment,” said Mark Jacobs, Director of Global Marketing at KNOX Hydration. “UFC gives us an unmatched platform to champion the importance of hydration and educate fans around the world on why better ingredients matter. Together, we’re setting a new standard for what performance hydration looks like.”

KNOX Hydration offers great-tasting, ready-to-drink sparkling beverages in both regular and sugar-free options, along with convenient electrolyte powder sachets for hydration on the go. Each formula is crafted to support peak performance through optimal hydration, delivering essential amino acids, electrolytes, and vitamins, without caffeine or unnecessary stimulants. Ideal for athletes and high performers alike, KNOX Hydration fuels the body before, during, and after competition.

As the Official Hydration Partner of UFC outside of the U.S., KNOX will strategically activate its brand across a wide array of UFC’s wide-reaching, globally popular platforms, including international live events, broadcasts, social media content, and fan-facing activations, reinforcing the shared commitment to performance, discipline, and resilience.

With this announcement, KNOX Hydration continues its rapid ascent as a trusted hydration solution for elite athletes and everyday consumers of all ages, now backed by one of the most powerful sports brands in the world.