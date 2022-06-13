UFC And The Kinetic Group Hosts Esports Competition During UFC International Fight Week

“UFC is always looking for authentic ways to provide our fans with a unique experience,” said David Shaw, Senior Vice President of International and Content. “Live streaming has exploded in recent years and we’re thrilled to provide our fans with opportunities to connect with their favorite athletes and streamers. UFC is committed to the gaming space and is excited to have major talent present from the streaming community.”

The event will also feature a hotly contested Apex Legends matchup between some of the most talented players in the world. NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman will provide live commentary while their respective teams battle it out. FaZe Clan will be represented by FaZe Kalei, FaZe Nio, and Stable Ronaldo, while DiazBiffle, ClaraAtWork, and LuckyChamu will play for team Complexity Gaming.

“The Gauntlet is a competition series we began two years ago to provide NICKMERCS’ community with a unique opportunity to showcase their skills in gaming,” said Justin Miclat, CEO of the Kinetic Group. “Our ability to now bring together the biggest and most entertaining personalities in gaming to compete in Las Vegas at UFC X is a testament to the community and excitement around NICKMERCS and the Gauntlet series.”

The MFAM Gauntlet: NICKMERCS vs TimTheTatman will be featured within UFC X, UFC’s premier two-day, immersive, and fully interactive fan experience that offers brand and partner activations, live stage programming, autograph sessions, and athlete participation—all of which will provide fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions and Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.

Tickets for UFC X will grant attendees access to the MFAM Gauntlet: NICKMERCS vs TimTheTatman tournament and are available for purchase via Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $20 for one-day access and at $40 for two-day access. All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry.

UFC joined Twitch in 2019 and the UFC Twitch channel has quickly grown to become the second most-followed sports property on the platform, with over 188,000 followers. UFC’s Twitch Channel provides viewers with event recaps, archival footage from UFC FIGHT PASS, previews for upcoming events, and more. All revenue generated from subscriptions to the channel benefit the American Cancer Society, an organization dedicated to eliminating cancer.

For more information, please visit www.UFCFightWeek.com/MFAM.