UFC AND THE KINETIC GROUP TO HOST SECOND MFAM GAUNTLET DURING UFC INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK IN LAS VEGAS

Day one of the highly anticipated event will feature an open format, where fans in attendance will have the opportunity to play either Fortnite, UFC 4, Halo Infinite, or Madden against top esports celebrities chosen at random. Fans will spin a wheel to determine both the game and the influencer to compete against. One lucky fan will be chosen to return on day two to play alongside team SCUMP in an intense five-versus-five Apex Legends matchup for six grueling rounds and $25,000 on the line, as well as win VIP tickets to UFC 290: VOLKANOVSKI vs. RODRIGUEZ.

Additional players include fan-favorite streamers FaZe Zooma, Baka Bros, JoeWo, Alexia Rey, and Tommey. Day two will also feature NICKMERCS versus SCUMP fighting it out in the virtual Octagon in EA’s UFC 4. The two renowned streamers will go head-to-head in five three-round bouts for a grand prize of $25,000. An additional $25,000 will be awarded to the team with the most overall points in Apex Legends and an additional $25,000 for the most points in UFC 4.

“I wish I had opportunities like this when I was coming up,” said Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff. “We’re bringing nothing but positivity, healthy competition, and a big bag to Vegas for the MFAM Gauntlet. I can’t wait to get back in front of the crowd, play and give one skilled fan a shot at $100,000. The Gauntlet at UFC X on July 8 is going to be crazy!”

The MFAM Gauntlet: NICKMERCS vs SCUMP will be featured within UFC X, which will offer brand and partner activations, live stage programming, autograph sessions, and athlete participation—all of which will provide fans with unparalleled access to UFC champions and Hall of Famers, top-ranked contenders, and other UFC personalities.

Tickets for UFC X will grant attendees access to the MFAM Gauntlet: NICKMERCS vs SCUMP tournament and are available for purchase via AXS. Tickets start at $25 for one-day access and at $45 for two-day access. All children ages 12 and under will receive free entry.

UFC joined Twitch in 2019 and the UFC Twitch channel has quickly grown to become the second most-followed sports property on the platform, with over 231,000 followers. UFC’s Twitch Channel provides viewers with event recaps, archival footage from UFC FIGHT PASS, previews for upcoming events, and more. All revenue generated from subscriptions to the channel benefit the American Cancer Society.