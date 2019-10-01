UFC And Joe Hand Promotions Announce Multi-Year Extension To Distribute Commercial PPV

“UFC and Joe Hand Promotions have been synonymous with Pay-Per-View success for nearly 20 years and we’re thrilled to continue our outstanding partnership,” said Lawrence Epstein, UFC Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “It’s only fitting that we announce this extension with one of our longest-tenured partners as we prepare for UFC 243®: WHITTAKER VS. ADESANYA. Joe Hand Promotions is a valuable resource to UFC as they help us market our biggest events to a strategically important segment of our audience, commercial establishments.”

“UFC is the largest Pay-Per-View provider in the world with some of the world’s top competitors, unparalleled leadership and an incredible brand, and we are proud to be their exclusive commercial distribution partners,” said Joe Hand Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “Our relationship with UFC is the longest and most valued in the history of Joe Hand Promotions. We look forward to helping UFC further develop their brand and grow their fan base by bringing the excitement of UFC to even more commercial locations across the country.”