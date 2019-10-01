UFC And Joe Hand Promotions Announce Multi-Year Extension To Distribute Commercial PPV

LAS VEGAS - UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Joe Hand Promotions, Inc. today announced a multi-year extension of their Pay-Per-View television distribution agreement in which Joe Hand Promotions serves as UFC’s exclusive commercial distributor throughout the United States. This extension builds upon the long-term commercial distribution rights partnership that began in 2001.
“UFC and Joe Hand Promotions have been synonymous with Pay-Per-View success for nearly 20 years and we’re thrilled to continue our outstanding partnership,” said Lawrence Epstein, UFC Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “It’s only fitting that we announce this extension with one of our longest-tenured partners as we prepare for UFC 243®: WHITTAKER VS. ADESANYA. Joe Hand Promotions is a valuable resource to UFC as they help us market our biggest events to a strategically important segment of our audience, commercial establishments.”
“UFC is the largest Pay-Per-View provider in the world with some of the world’s top competitors, unparalleled leadership and an incredible brand, and we are proud to be their exclusive commercial distribution partners,” said Joe Hand Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “Our relationship with UFC is the longest and most valued in the history of Joe Hand Promotions. We look forward to helping UFC further develop their brand and grow their fan base by bringing the excitement of UFC to even more commercial locations across the country.”
With nearly 50 years of experience in combat sports and entertainment, Joe Hand Promotions is the nation’s premier distributor of premium sports content to thousands of venues around the United States, including sports bars, casual-dining restaurants, casinos, military bases, and universities.
The next UFC event that Joe Hand Promotions will bring to establishments across the U.S. features two of the most talented fighters in mixed martial arts – Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya-- in the five-round main event at UFC 243, live from Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on October 5, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
To find a bar or restaurant showing UFC 243®: WHITTAKER VS. ADESANYA, as well as other upcoming scheduled UFC events, please access UFC’s Bar Finder at https://bars.ufc.com/
Sports venues, sports bars, restaurants and other locations where sports fans gather can schedule showings in their establishment by contacting Joe Hand Promotions at 1-800-557-4263 or visit https://www.joehandpromotions.com.