UFC and Hpnotiq Announce Multiyear Marketing Partnership

Under the new agreement, Hpnotiq will become an Official Partner of UFC and will strategically activate its brand within a selection of UFC events in the United States, including all Fight Nights, leveraging UFC’s popular promotional assets that surround each event.

“Hpnotiq is a bold, heritage brand with fresh energy — perfectly aligned with UFC’s role at the center of sport and culture,” said Robby Miller, Vice President, UFC Global Partnerships. “Together, we’ll create moments that move beyond the Octagon and into the fabric of fan experience, lifestyle, and celebration.”

“Hpnotiq has always been about bold flavor, unforgettable moments, and bringing people together—and there’s no better stage for that than the UFC,” said Noah Winterer, Vice President and Director of Clear Spirits at Heaven Hill Brands which owns Hpnotiq. “This partnership is more than just visibility—it’s about creating epic experiences for a new generation of fans. From the Octagon to the afterparty, Hpnotiq is here to celebrate every Iconiq moment.”

Branded Entitlements and Activations

As an Official Partner of UFC, Hpnotiq will receive prominent brand placement inside the world-famous Octagon® at all UFC Fight Nights in the United States, providing Hpnotiq with meaningful visibility before more than 700 million fans in 170 countries, as well as an estimated 950 million households that receive UFC’s broadcasts.

Beyond the Octagon, UFC and Hpnotiq will collaborate to creatively engage with fans through original content that will be distributed via UFC’s popular digital and social channels that reach more than 300 million users worldwide, including a custom social series entitled ‘Iconiq Moments’ in which UFC athletes review some of the most seminal highlights and moments from their careers.

Hpnotiq will first activate the partnership at UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: SANDHAGEN vs. FIGUEIREDO, UFC’s first-ever event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, May 3. The event will be headlined by a pivotal bantamweight bout that will see No. 4 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen collide with No. 5 Deiveson Figueiredo. The co-main event will see No. 13 ranked middleweight contender Reinier De Ridder square off with undefeated Bo Nickal.