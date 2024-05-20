UFC and Howler Head Extend Global Partnership

The renewal builds upon the relationship UFC and Howler Head originally formed in 2021 when Howler Head became UFC’s first-ever Official Flavored Whiskey Partner. Since then, Howler Head has become one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in the world due to its unique flavor profile and by effectively leveraging the massive global reach and increasing popularity of UFC.

Howler Head most recently executed a very successful brand launch in Australia, engaging consumers with UFC-focused activations and ambassadors, quickly gaining country-wide distribution in the burgeoning local bourbon market. Originally launched in the U.S., Howler Head is also available in Canada, the U.K., Brazil and Mexico and is managed by Catalyst Spirits with Campari Group holding a minority interest.

As UFC’s Official Flavored Whiskey Partner, Howler Head will continue to receive prominent placement within the broadcasts of some of UFC’s biggest events including select Pay Per Views, providing Howler Head global visibility within an estimated 975 million TV households that receive UFC’s broadcasts. The brand will also be highly visible across the social media accounts of UFC and Dana White, President and CEO of UFC and Co-Founder of Howler Head, engaging a potential worldwide audience of hundreds of millions of consumers.

In addition, the renewal includes an annual Brand Ambassador program that will bring the partnership to life through appearances, content, and creative campaigns with UFC athletes. Past Howler Head marketing campaigns have featured a number of UFC’s premier fighters, including Sean O’Malley, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Rob Whittaker, Charles Oliveira, Alex Volkanovski, and Charles Jourdain.

Howler Head is a UFC fan favorite due to its award-winning, rich whiskey and banana flavor and its broad UFC partnership. Howler Head was awarded a Gold Medal at the prestigious 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In addition, the brand earned a Double Gold Medal at the 2023 SIP Awards in its first time entering the global competition.

Wine Enthusiast, the acclaimed print magazine and online expert resource for all things wine and spirits, rated Howler Head a “Best Buy” with a 95-point score – the highest rating for any flavored American whiskey/bourbon. The review stated: “Look for a golden hue and authentic ripe banana aroma, which is echoed on the lightly sweet palate alongside honey and cinnamon tingle. This is an easy-drinking full-proof spirit.”

Howler Head starts with real, 80-proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon, carefully crafted with a proprietary yeast, the finest grains and mineral-rich water filtered through Kentucky limestone. The bourbon is then aged for at least two years in American white oak barrels with a #4 “alligator” char in traditional wood rick houses. Following the aging, the fine bourbon is then blended with all-natural banana flavor. Howler Head retails in the U.S. for $29.99 SRP for a 750ml.

UFC and Howler Head will next activate the partnership at UFC 302: MAKHACHEV vs. POIRIER, which takes place Saturday, June 1 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The event will feature a stellar card, headlined by UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defending his title against No. 4 ranked contender Dustin Poirier. Also, an action-packed five-round co-main event will see No. 1 middleweight contender Sean Strickland square off with No. 7 ranked Paulo Costa.

More information on Howler Head can be found at www.howlerhead.com and on social media: Instagram, Facebook, and X.